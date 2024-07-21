Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising reveals two new characters: Versusia and Vikala

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has just wrapped up its tense Evo 2024 finals, but following these matches, Cygames have announced two new characters: Versusia and Vikala.

Versusia is set to release on August 20, 2024, while Vikala will be coming in October 2024. Alongside these character reveals, the game's 1.5 version will be coming with battle and character adjustments. With Vikila, season 1 of the game's DLC will end, but a second season is in the works!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a gradual grower in the fighting game genre, bringing with it a 1,377 competitors at the Las Vegas event. We reviewed the game late last year, and were pleased with the general updates and upgrades to the game since its original version.

What do you think of this announcement? Are you keen to give the game a try? Let us know below!