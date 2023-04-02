Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising gets a beta test on PlayStation this May

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising received a new trailer at Evo Japan this weekend, teasing a new character and an online beta in May.

Earlier this year publisher Cygames announced that a follow up to its 2020 fighting game spin-off of Granblue Fantasy is in the works, offering up what looks to be more of the same, but better. Evo Japan took place over the weekend, and surprisingly there were some announcements for a few fighting games that took place amongst all the excitement. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising was one such game, which showed off a bit more of the game in action, set to a new theme called We Are Who We Are. Most importantly, the trailer announced that an online beta test is set to take place this May, so it won't be long until players can get their hands on the sequel for the first time.

It should be noted that the test is only for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players only, though the game is also coming to PC. No more details on the test were shared outside of that, but considering the test is set to take place next month, it's probably not too long until we hear more.

The trailer also offered a brief teaser of Siegfried, a popular Granblue Fantasy character, confirming him to be joining the roster. "Using his sword’s long reach, Siegfried excels at mid-range combat and keeping his opponent at bay. He can consume some of his health to activate Manigance, which gives him a temporary large boost to his attack power," reads his character description.

One of the biggest additions the game is receiving is rollback netcode, some tech becoming more frequently used in fighting games that makes playing online actually bearable. It's also, bafflingly, adding in a new mode called Grand Bruise Legends which is quite literally just Fall Guys, which is both odd and great.