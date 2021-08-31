Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad updates teased for DC FanDome in October

It's been a hot minute since we've heard anything substantial about WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, which was delayed to next year, and Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but all that could be about to change as the DC FanDome event teases both games will appear at the October show.

Back in April, we saw Warner announce that it will host another DC FanDome event on October 16 this year.

In case you missed it last year, the DC FanDome is DC’s free, global virtual fan event featuring a live webcast and activities that drops news on the brand's upcoming movies, games, shows, comics and more besides. A new trailer for the event on the DC Fandome webpage features both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so expect some trailer, updates and maybe even gameplay from the event.

The trailer also appears to suggest we'll get a new Batgirl in Gotham Knights, too.

A new trailer for #DCFandome has released!pic.twitter.com/HSXYrZPXIW — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) August 31, 2021

We're long overdue an update on both games: Gotham Knights was originally slated for release sometime this year, but will now instead arrive in 2022 (as per a delay announcement from March).

Gotham Knights does not take place in the Arkhamverse, is not a game-as-a-service and its combat has been ‘entirely redesigned’ to suit co-op.

The game stars Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood and will have you battling the villainous Court of Owls as Batman appears to be missing in action. The upcoming title can be played solo or two-player co-op, and is due for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a continuation of the studio’s Arkham Universe, bringing a unique version of the Suicide Squad into the limelight in that world. The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. It is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and currently has no launch window – let alone a launch date.