Good news, spice lovers: Dune Awakening is launching on May 20, and here's how much it'll cost

After months of patient waiting, Dune fans finally have a release date for the much-anticipated Dune Awakening. The MMO survival game will be releasing on May 20 for $49.99 / €49.99.

For those who want a taste of the game now, there's a character creator and benchmark mode out now on Steam. It's free of course, and will allow folks to forge their avatar early and port it to the full game on release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Pre-orders will open soon for those who wish to lock in a copy of the game early, and they'll get a free decoration for their base: the Terrarium of Muad'Dib. Those who download the character creator and benchmark mode will unlock the Frameblade knife skin, which will also be usable on May 20.

The team at Funcom has also released a fresh trailer to mark the occasion, which you can watch below!

Dune Awakening is certainly one of the more promising MMOs set to release this year. I had a chance to preview it late last month and came away thoroughly impressed. However, there's still the mystery of what exactly the end-game looks like. As of yet, only closed beta players have actually experienced it, and they're keeping their mouth shut. We'll have to wait and see how it plays out in May!

Are you excited to hop into Dune Awakening later this month? Let us know below!