Good news, Hideo Kojima and also other people, that anime from your favourite shirt is getting a slice-of-life miniseries ahead of its second season

Lycoris Recoil, one of 2022's most popular anime original series, is getting a miniseries to help tide you over while you wait for season 2.

Most of the time, anime that aren't based on manga don't end up being nearly as popular as series that are, but in 2022 Lycoris Recoil beat the odds. It was so good that even Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima couldn't help but sing its praises, and he even got matching shirts to wear with Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn (who is also obviously the face model of Heartman in Death Stranding). If you're reading this, Kojima - or if you're just a fan of the anime - I have some good news! The official Japanese Twitter account for Lycoris Recoil announced yesterday that a six-episode miniseries focusing on the daily lives of Chisato, Takina, and others is on the way.

Lycoris Recoil director Shingo Adachi will be supervising the six episodes, with each of them featuring different people on directorial and storyboarding duties. Original character designer Imigimuru is also in charge of some of the scripts too. There aren't any more details other than that, though a sneak peak was shown in the tweet, which you can see above.

This is obviously great news for fans of the series, and it's good to know there'll be something to watch while the wait for season 2 continues. A second season was announced last February, though details on its progress have been slim since then. For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows a secret government organisation made up of entirely young orphaned girls known as "Lycoris" who assassinate criminals and terrorists before they're able to commit crimes, all while disguised as high school students. It's definitely a bit of an out there concept for some, but with another season and this miniseries on the way, it's clear that it resonated with enough people to warrant them.