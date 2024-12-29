Remember that viral, nightmarish horror game about traversing Japan's subway stations? Well, the studio behind Godzilla is working on a film adaptation

The Exit 8, a liminal space horror game about trying to find your way out of a Japanese subway station, is getting a movie.

When it comes to video game adaptations, really anything is on the table these days, and that includes even the shortest of horror games. And next up on that list is The Exit 8, a short and not so sweet horror game that explains itself thusly: "You are trapped in an endless underground passageway. Observe your surroundings carefully to reach 'The Exit 8'." Creepy! The entire thing lasts no longer than an hour, but quickly went viral due to its strong vibes and setting. It's not the kind of thing you'd expect to get a film adaptation, but it is, and from a very notable studio too: Toho, the very same studio behind the incredibly iconic Godzilla.

Over on the official Exit 8 movie website, developer Kotake Create shared a statement (as translated by GamesRadar), saying, "Exit 8 will be made into a live-action movie! I had no idea that when the game released at the end of November 2023, a movie adaptation would be announced about a year later, so I'm full of surprise and gratitude.

"When I was approached about the movie, I was wondering how to make a movie about a game without a story, but I think it will be interesting as a movie without destroying the world view and atmosphere of Exit 8! I also visited the shooting site, and it was really amazing to see that underground passage and uncle in front of me! We hope you will look forward to it! I'm also very much looking forward to the release!"

I'm not sure how this one will get adapted, but I'm definitely curious to see it. It's the kind of film you could probably do on a tight budget, so hopefully that'll lead to some interesting filmmaking. Let's just hope it doesn't traumatise the average Japanese railway user.