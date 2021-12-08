God of War PC: here are the recommended specs and features

On January 14, God of War will arrive on PC and it will feature enhanced graphics, exclusive features, and HDR. And, if your system uses a GeForce RTX GPU, the game will support DLSS and Nvdida Reflex.

Along with the aformentioned, God of War on PC will include graphical and experiential enhancements. Graphically, there are higher-resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO) effects.

You can also expect higher detail assets, and higher rendering resolutions, plus the frame rate is fully uncapped.

You can also play in HDR on G-SYNC and G-SYNC Ultimate gaming monitors, TVs and displays, and in 21:9 panoramic ultra-widescreen.

On PC, the game will include controller support and keyboard mapping customization. But if you prefer playing on a controller, it will support DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers, in addition to a wide range of other gamepads. And there’ll be the full range of UI, system options, and other expected settings.

You can look over the minimum and recommended PC specs below.

If you plan on pre-ordering the game through Steam or the Epic Games Store, you will be handed some extra content in the form of armor and various skins. Here's what your pre-order will include: Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus, Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, and the Dokkenshieldr Shield Skin.

Originally released for PS4 in 2018, God of War was announced for PC back in October. Since August of this year, the game has sold over 19.5 million copies.