Goat Simulator 3 somehow wasn't already on Nintendo Switch, but the comedy sim is finally coming to the platform later today

Wish you could play Goat Simulator 3 on the go? I've got great news, as it was announced during today's Nintendo Direct that the comedy sim is coming to Switch.

As always, no, you didn't miss Goat Simulator 2, as 3 is actually 2, because there is no 2. Simple, right? Not really, but what is simple is that the game is finally coming to Nintendo Switch digitally later today, as confirmed during today's Nintendo Direct. An exact time hasn't been confirmed as of yet, so if you're desperate to cause havoc as a goat and other animals in a not quite sim game, you'll just need to keep your eyes peeled. For those that prefer physical releases, you'll be able to pick this one up sometime in November, though again, an exact release date wasn't confirmed.

Goat Simulator 3 is already a couple of years old now, having first released back in 2022 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and iOS and Android. Why it's taken so long to release on Switch, I'm not sure, especially considering it's on mobile devices already, but hey ho, better late than never as they say. Much like its previous release, you can still headbutt, lick, and explore everything across the game's setting. There's character customisation options including lots of different clothes, and you'll be able to play it in online or couch co-op, which is always a plus.

Developer Coffee Stain actually just announced that it is remastering the 2014 original Goat Simulator last week during Gamescom Opening Night Live, an announcement that comes not too long after Goat Simulator 3's Multiverse of Nonsense DLC (which wasn't mentioned in the Direct, in case you were wondering). There was no exact release date offered for the remaster, but it is apparently coming sometime in 2024.