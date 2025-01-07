Go Go Muffin codes for January 2025

Skip to main content

Go Go Muffin is a mobile idle game that takes place during a lengthy wagon journey. As you explore, you’ll automatically fight foes (but take control when battling tough bosses), summon adorable pets, and build your character to your liking, all while making your way through a colorful fantasy world.

Whether you’re on the hunt for resources like Stellarite, Pet Food, or EXP or just fun cosmetics like Dual Blades, Go Go Muffin codes can get you plenty of freebies that are otherwise difficult to get in-game.

Developer X.D. Global usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Go Go Muffin code right here to save you some valuable traveling time!

Working Go Go Muffin codes

  • MUFFIN: 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String
  • MUFFINGOGO: 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String
  • MUFFIN555: 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10,000 Gold
  • MUFFINCREATOR: 50 Pet Food, 10,000 Gold, 100 Star EXP
  • SUPERMUFFIN: 1 Super Muffin
  • DUALBLADE: 1 Dual Blade
  • VANOSSMUFFIN: 5 Dye, 1,000 Raw Material, 20,000 Gold
  • GOGONattoYT: 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10,000 Gold
  • HAPPY2025: 3 Recharge Crystals

Expired Go Go Muffin codes

  • TLPMUFFIN
  • GOGOKAIROS
  • TIMAEUSSGOGO
  • MUFFINGIFT
  • GOGOHAVOC
  • MUFFINTOP
  • WILDCATMUFFIN
  • TimaeuSSGoGo
  • TimaeuSSMuff
  • MUFFINBUDDY

How do I redeem codes in Go Go Muffin?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Go Go Muffin? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Go Go Muffin.
  2. Choose your class and create your character if you haven’t already.
  3. Click your avatar in the top left corner of your screen.
    4. A screenshot of Go Go Muffin showing the game's avatar button.
    Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247
  4. Click the settings button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up.
    5. A screenshot of Go Go Muffin showing the game's settings button.
    Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247
  5. Click "Redeem Code".
    6. A screenshot of Go Go Muffin showing the game's Redeem Code button.
    Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247
  6. Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Confirm".
    7. The menu used to redeem codes in the mobile game Go Go Muffin.
    Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247
  7. Collect your rewards through the Mailbox, which can be accessed at Camp after level 10.

