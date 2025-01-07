Go Go Muffin codes for January 2025

Go Go Muffin is a mobile idle game that takes place during a lengthy wagon journey. As you explore, you’ll automatically fight foes (but take control when battling tough bosses), summon adorable pets, and build your character to your liking, all while making your way through a colorful fantasy world.

Whether you’re on the hunt for resources like Stellarite, Pet Food, or EXP or just fun cosmetics like Dual Blades, Go Go Muffin codes can get you plenty of freebies that are otherwise difficult to get in-game.

Developer X.D. Global usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up every current and expired Go Go Muffin code right here to save you some valuable traveling time!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Go Go Muffin codes

MUFFIN : 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String

: 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String MUFFINGOGO : 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String

: 100 Stellarite, 1 Summoning String MUFFIN555 : 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10,000 Gold

: 50 Stellarite, 300 Raw Material, 10,000 Gold MUFFINCREATOR : 50 Pet Food, 10,000 Gold, 100 Star EXP

: 50 Pet Food, 10,000 Gold, 100 Star EXP SUPERMUFFIN : 1 Super Muffin

: 1 Super Muffin DUALBLADE : 1 Dual Blade

: 1 Dual Blade VANOSSMUFFIN : 5 Dye, 1,000 Raw Material, 20,000 Gold

: 5 Dye, 1,000 Raw Material, 20,000 Gold GOGONattoYT : 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10,000 Gold

: 50 Pet Food, 1 Summoning String, 10,000 Gold HAPPY2025: 3 Recharge Crystals

Expired Go Go Muffin codes

TLPMUFFIN

GOGOKAIROS

TIMAEUSSGOGO

MUFFINGIFT

GOGOHAVOC

MUFFINTOP

WILDCATMUFFIN

TimaeuSSGoGo

TimaeuSSMuff

MUFFINBUDDY

How do I redeem codes in Go Go Muffin?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Go Go Muffin? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Go Go Muffin. Choose your class and create your character if you haven’t already. Click your avatar in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247 Click the settings button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247 Click "Redeem Code". Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Confirm". Image credit: X.D. Global/VG247 Collect your rewards through the Mailbox, which can be accessed at Camp after level 10.

Looking for codes for other popular mobile games? We've got you covered with our guides for Legend of Mushroom, Pixel Heroes, Whiteout Survival, AFK Journey, and Age of Empires Mobile.