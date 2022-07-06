This Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is under $900

Gigabyte have become a formidable force in recent years for producing their own gaming laptops that can stand toe to toe with other long-standing vendors such as HP and Dell.

The G5 series is known to pack mid to high-end features in a great value package, and this model featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is down to $899.99 over at Best Buy.

The 6GB RTX 3060 graphics card is a very capable GPU that can handle all of the latest titles at high settings. And the Core i5 chip also pairs well with the full HD display because of its 144Hz refresh rate, allowing you to dial back settings to play online games with faster action instead, such as Call of Duty, Rocket League and Apex Legends. This laptop is ideal for both types of games.

There's also 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. There's dual channel memory, allowing for future upgrades and while the storage space may seem low, that too can be upgraded. There's even an empty bay for a traditional hard drive or SATA SSD, should you want more storage at a lower price.

And if you're someone who usually docks their laptop as a workstation, you're in luck. With mini DisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C, you can connect up to three external monitors to the G5. There's also a full-sized SD card reader, which is great if you're a photographer or like moving data from other devices like smartphones.

