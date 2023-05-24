Cyberpunk sequel Ghostrunner 2 announced for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Equip your neon-tinted sunglasses, rage against the corporate machine, and break out the synthwave: Ghostrunner 2 is real – and it's ready to stylishly slice up your preffered gaming platform and run it over with a needlessly loud motorbike at some point later in 2023.

Per a press release, Ghostrunner 2 is a proper sequel to the first-person action game hit. It's set one year after Ghostrunner, and stars cyber ninja protagonist Jack emerging from the deathtrap of Dharma Tower for the first time to explore the sprawling wasteland beyond.

The studio notes that the 'fast-paced-push-forward combat' of the original game is intact and amped up for this release, and that the challenging gameplay present in the original title makes a welcome return, too.

"The sequel promises to up the ante from the original in every conceivable way, including, for the first time, vehicular combat as Jack takes to the wastelands on his new motorcycle," says a press release. Could this be the cyberpunk fantasy that many were expecting from the troubled launch of CD Projekt Red's game finally come to life? Well, it may be too early to say.

"Bursting with new powers, upgradeable abilities, traversal mechanics, an expanded narrative, deeper world building, and devilish new enemies, Ghostrunner 2 is the ultimate power fantasy… every kill will be earned," continues the press release.

"Adapt to and master the gameplay as only a cyber ninja would. Be under no illusion… blood will run."

The original game has a 93% user approval rating, enjoys great Steam reviews, and has sold over half a million copies. Think of it as a mix of a mix of Titanfall, Dishonored and Superhot, and you're in the right sort-of bracket. The sequel looks to carry on that same aesthetic, from what we've seen so far.