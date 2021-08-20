If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
iki

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut reviews round-up, all the scores

Find out if Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is worth the upgrade fee.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Today sees the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, a complete edition-style that not only brings a few welcome enhancements, it launches with new content.

That content arrives in the form of Iki island, which is about the same size as the first area of the main Tsushima map. Although Ghost of Tsushima previously received 60fps support on PS5, the Director's Cut brings further upgrades to the game on PS5.

The list includes sharper resolution - with both favour performance and visual quality modes remaining - improved effects, and faster load times. The biggest addition is, however, the new island, which is also available on PS4.

Outside of the paid upgrades, a free update also added a few other gameplay tweaks players have been asking for since the game's release. These include new control schemes that use the shoulder buttons for combat, as well as standard lock-on - both of which will greatly improve combat.

You can upgrade to the Director's Cut from a standard PS4 version for $20. The price goes up to $30 if you want to do the same on PS5. Check out Dorrani's spoiler-free look at everything new in the Director's Cut, and read on below for a round-up of reviews from critics.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

Trade proposal: you give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, elite status amongst your friends, and a newsletter every month. Your support (cash money) helps us create more great videos and articles that don't have to top Google search results.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch