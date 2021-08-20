Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut reviews round-up, all the scores

Today sees the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, a complete edition-style that not only brings a few welcome enhancements, it launches with new content.

That content arrives in the form of Iki island, which is about the same size as the first area of the main Tsushima map. Although Ghost of Tsushima previously received 60fps support on PS5, the Director's Cut brings further upgrades to the game on PS5.

The list includes sharper resolution - with both favour performance and visual quality modes remaining - improved effects, and faster load times. The biggest addition is, however, the new island, which is also available on PS4.

Outside of the paid upgrades, a free update also added a few other gameplay tweaks players have been asking for since the game's release. These include new control schemes that use the shoulder buttons for combat, as well as standard lock-on - both of which will greatly improve combat.

You can upgrade to the Director's Cut from a standard PS4 version for $20. The price goes up to $30 if you want to do the same on PS5. Check out Dorrani's spoiler-free look at everything new in the Director's Cut, and read on below for a round-up of reviews from critics.