Get Logitech's G432 gaming headset for less than $40 from Amazon

Logitech make some of the best gaming headsets in the industry, balancing style, ergonomics and features. One of their more premium headsets, the G432, is currently at half price on Amazon US and available for just $39.99. It's rare to see such a huge price cut on a Logitech product outside of Black Friday and Christmas sales.

UK readers don't miss out either, as it's almost a third off at Amazon, where it's available for £47.99. That's a significant £22 saving over the standard retail price.

It's a wired headset, so you'll get a stable, reliable connection when playing with your friends. And with 50mm audio drivers, DTS X 2.0 and 7.1 surround sound, you'll be getting an immersive audio experience that's unmatched at this price point.

The ergonomics are great too, with soft leatherette cushions, the ability to fold the headphones flat, and a flip to mute microphone, making it easier to take yourself out a conversation to answer your phone or give yourself some privacy for a second.

And because it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, you can use these with pretty much every device you have, including Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles. There's also DAC support if you want to use it with your PC. So it's the only pair of headphones you'll need instead of using one specific to one particular platform.

There's going to be plenty of deals next week when Amazon hosts its Prime Day event. We've got a list of some early deals that are available, and like this Logitech headset deal, you should snap up anything you like before prices go up again. If you're looking for anything else, keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We use it to share updates on discounts on games and accessories at both UK and US retailers.