With Elden Ring only weeks away, legendary author George R.R Martin took to his blog to reveal what led him to work on his first video game. Admitting that video games “aren’t really my thing” Martin goes onto say that despite that, what Hidetaka Miyazaki approached him with was simply “too exciting to refuse”.

"Miyazaki and his team from FromSoftware were doing ground-breaking stuff with gorgeous art, and what they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create," Martin wrote "And as it happens, I love creating worlds and writing imaginary history."

Despite his admission that he’s not really a gamer, Martin expresses fondness for a few select classics: Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion. Interestingly, Martin reveals that his contributions to the game were finished years ago, confirming that his worldbuilding laid the foundations for the game.

“What they wanted from me was just a bit of worldbuilding: a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create. So, I did my bit, and handed off to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there.”

As previously confirmed, Martin did not write any of the dialogue or text for Elden Ring. It turns out Martin is pretty pleased with the finished project, stating that Elden Ring “…looks incredible.”

Based on what we’ve played so far, we’d be inclined to agree, with our preview stating that Elden Ring’s “already shaping up to be something special”

Elden Ring will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X on February 25, 2022.