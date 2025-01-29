Even if the rest of us end up not liking it, it seems like the latest Game of Thrones spin-off at least has a fan in George R. R. Martin

George R. R. Martin might sometimes be a bit too open about when he doesn't like an adaptation of his works, but at least he seems to like the next Game of Thrones spinoff.

I can understand as an artist when you get a bit miffed that an adaptation of your works didn't quite go as you imagined it, but I think we can all agree that Martin's handling of his House of the Dragon criticisms last year was maybe the wrong way to go about it. So when you hear the words "George R. R. Martin is writing about another adaptation" you can't help but wonder if he's put his foot in it again. Luckily, on this occasion though, his post over on his blog about the upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was actually quite positive!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Ira [Parker] and his team wrapped the first season months ago, and moved right on to post production," wrote Martin. "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm, and Tanselle Too-Tall."

Martin even went as far to say that this adaptation of The Hedge Knight, "the first of the novellas I wrote about them," is "as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)." We sure do, Martin.

The author may have even hinted at a possible season 2 as he shared that the series will "make its debut late this year," and in the meantime they'll be "moving on to “The Sworn Sword,” the second tale of Dunk & Egg."

A proper trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hasn't been released yet, but there was a brief look offered at it last year during a 2025 highlight reel from HBO. Now we just have to wait and see if we like it as much as Martin does.