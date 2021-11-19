For all the Genshin Impact players out there with a place in their hearts for collecting gliders, you may have seen that the once China-exclusive KFC glider is coming to the West! However, rather than buying a bunch of chicken, obtaining said glider will require gifted subscriptions on Twitch.

Sounds good right? Well, there’s a bit of controversy behind the scenes on the part of the Twitch streamers here. So for those who want to stay in the loop, this article will take you through the whole ordeal.

Let's start with the glider event itself. Starting from November 25, players will be able to go on the streaming platform Twitch, head to a streamer participating in the event, and purchase two months worth of tier one subscriptions to that channel (that comes to around $10).

Instead of being able to go and eat a big ‘ol bucket of chicken, this on paper would act as a way to reward Genshin Impact content creators and give players a nice reward for doing so. The friction here seems to be coming from the streamers themselves, as many of the biggest Genshin Impact creators have come out to say they’ve either denied to take part or not been approached at all.

Highlighted in a Twitter thread created by one such streamer TecTone, who boasts 560,000 Youtube subscribers and 715,000 Twitch followers, publically requested that other content creators who were included in the list of supported streamers to reply. The result was many streamers, all with their own significant communities built around Genshin Impact, stating they refused to take part.

If you're a creator who mihoyo has approved of to get gliders from, ima need u to comment on this. — TECTONE (BIG EGG) (@TectEGG) November 18, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But why? Well, it seems to come down to the contract. According to a video by the same TecTone, there may be some conditions built into the KFC glider event that would make some streamers uncomfortable.

These allegedly include the inability to accept sponsorships during the two week period in which the event takes place, not being able to speak negatively about the game, having to stream Genshin Impact exclusively for those two weeks, and not being paid for taking part by MiHoYo. We reached out to several of these streamers to ask whether they could elaborate on why they weren't taking part, but have yet to receive a response.

This seems to have rubbed a portion of the most-popular faces for Genshin Impact on Twitch the wrong way, resulting in the lack of participation. Now, people surely will take MiHoYo up on their offer which we’ll be able to see come November 25 by booting up Twitch’s Genshin Impact tab, but the extent of participation from some of the more popular characters in the scene is yet to be revealed. One thing’s for sure, there would have been a lot less drama if we just had to go buy some chicken.

Aside from this glider promotion, the coming months look super exciting for the Genshin Impact player base. There’s the version 2.3 update that brings a whole range of new content, alongside a new Wish system, both of which you can read right here on VG247.