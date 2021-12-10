At last night’s Game Awards, Genshin Impact won the award for ‘Best Mobile game’. After which, we got a brand new trailer for the game. This showed off Arataki Itto and Garou, alongside a sneak peak at a new character coming in the future - Yunjin.

The trailer for the most part, while nicely made, didn’t show anything we didn’t already know was coming. The sweeping shots are of Inazuma, an archipelago we’ve just finished exploring with the new 2.3 update.

Arataki Itto and Garou were also both previously confirmed, and shown off with their own trailers during the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream a few days ahead of its launch.

Yunjin is slightly different. Showing up briefly at the end of the trailer overlooking Liyue harbour, this character isn’t in the game quite yet. Only teased via the official Genshin Impact social media accounts (and leaks beforehand of course), this character is likely coming in the next big update for the game.

Yunjin is a geo character that used polearm weapons, making her the third geo character to release in a row after Garou and Itto. This a was much needed injection of characters to the elemental class, as previously players had limited options when it came to building up a geo team.

That all being said, a celebratory trailer showing off the content that won Genshin Impact the award is a nice touch for a game that has had quite the year, even if it didn’t show off too much in terms of upcoming content. Let us know below, do you think Genshin Impact deserved the Best Mobile Game award?

