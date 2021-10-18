Genshin Impact Wishes - How to unlock Tuned to the World's Sounds

Genshin Impact Wishes is the last Archon quest in the Inazuma storyline.

If you’re hoping to take part in Tuned to the World’s Sounds, you’ll need to finish that first, which means having an Adventure Rank of at least 30 as well. Fortunately, the Inazuma Archon quest line is fairly simple, though it’s also text heavy and takes a bit of time to finish.

Genshin Impact Wishes - How to unlock Wishes quest

As you’d expect, you have to complete every other Archon quest in chapter two, Inazuma, to unlock Wishes. Most of these involve speaking with various people at certain times, though Act 1 also requires you to complete Ayaka’s and Yoimiya’s story quests. These are a bit more involved, though are also rather simple with no puzzles.

Genshin Impact Wishes - Baal boss fight

Act 1 culminates in a fight against Baal that, while you don’t have to be completely victorious, does require you to whittle her health down to a certain level. It’s a difficult fight, and we recommend bringing a Geo character along to help keep the party shielded against Baal’s fast, vicious attacks.

She’s almost always affected with Electro, so a Pyro and Cryo character would also be good choices. If you’re still having difficulties, make sure to bring a healer along, such as Kokomi.

Act 2 is much shorter and introduces you to the Sangonomiya Resistance on Watatsumi Island. There’s a fair bit to do there, but it can wait.

Act 3 ramps up significantly and brings the Fatui on the scene. Wishes itself is the last quest in this chain and only requires you to speak with Yae Miko at Grand Narukami Shrine.

Genshin Impact Wishes - Tuned to the World’s Sounds

Once that’s finished, you’re caught up on Genshin Impact’s current story and can start Tuned to the World’s Sounds.

There’s a new rhythm quest each day until October 21, when the final quest unlocks and rewards you with a special zither you can use at key points around Teyvat.

Now you've sped through Inazuma, take some time to complete Genshin Impact's new world quests.heck out Tatara Tales, Sacred Sakura Cleansing, and the Amakumo Peak puzzle to get the most out of your time in the land of eternity. There's fishing, treasure hunting, and new Domains as well - plenty to keep busy with.