Genshin Impact voice actor fired following allegations of abuse and grooming fans

Voice actor Elliot Gindi will no longer be voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact, the developer has announced. This comes following several allegations of abuse, sexual harrasment, and grooming were made against Gindi online.

As a result, all future voice lines will be recast with another voice actor with prior lines re-dubbed in future updates, according to the offical Genshin Impact Twitter account. In response to the allegations, Gindi posted a TwitLonger apology in which he admitted that screenshots posted online were real, but outright denied any claims of inappropriately interacting with anyone underage.

“What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage, that I did not respect someone's pronoun changes. I was not "waiting" for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them.”

The post continues: “RE Other questionable practices: There are times when I’ve streamed in my boxers, but there was never any sexual intention nor focus meant by this. I did not realize it could be interpreted that way and I apologize profusely to anyone who was made uncomfortable by this. In addition, I did not engage with anyone in the ways described above outside of those 3 people I was involved with.”

“I understand what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability tried to confess as much to those I contacted. I reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt desired, and caused harm to so many people in the process. I understand that my actions have consequences, and am committing myself to accepting my responsibility while making the effort to get - and do - better.”

Since then, Gindi’s socials have gone dark and several other members of the English Genshin Impact team have responded to the news. This includes Alejandro Saab, the voice of Cyno who was mentioned in some of the published images of inappropriate behaviour on Gindi’s part, whose Twitter thread you can read in full below

I wasn’t to make this tweet cause I thought I said my piece. But after I found out he was using my FUCKING NAME to lure folks in. I gotta say something.



I barely knew Elliot Gindi. We literally just played games together. The first time I talked to him was on a live stream — Alejandro Saab = Cyno (@KaggyFilms) February 13, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As for the future, the community will be receiving updates on the new voice actor for Tighnari’s role, as well as when past lines will be redone in future posts from the official English Genshin Impact Twitter account. With all that being said, it’s good to see a company take such swift action in situations such as these.