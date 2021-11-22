There’s a chill in the air, as version 2.3 of Genshin Impact is soon to be with us! As the next major patch for MiHoYo’s popular action & adventure title, packed with brand new content and exclusive rewards to scour the world for, players waiting for that next big injection of excitement to hit the game will want to hop in as soon as possible.

As such, we’ve gone ahead and written this article up to let you know exactly when the Genshin Impact version 2.3 update will be going live, as well as one final summary on what is coming with the patch.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 - when is the new update out?

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will be released November 23 / 24 (depending on your time zone) across all platforms, following a scheduled maintenance which will take the game down for approximately five hours starting 17:00 EST / 14:00 PST / 22:00 GMT. As such, the version 2.3 release date will likely be around 22:00 EST / 19:00 PST / 03:00 GMT.

After the maintenance is complete, all the new content will immediately be added, and players will be granted 300 primogems as thanks for waiting.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 - what new content is coming?

We’ve covered the new features and changes coming with the shadow amidst snowstorms event extensively in previous articles, but if you’d like a quick recap of what we can expect you can find it below:

New five star geo character - Arataki Itto

- Arataki Itto New 4 star geo character - Gorou

- Gorou New domain - Domain of Blessing (requires adventure rank 30)

- Domain of Blessing (requires adventure rank 30) New weapons - including the Cinnabar Spindle (four star) and Redhorn Stonethresher (five star)

- including the Cinnabar Spindle (four star) and Redhorn Stonethresher (five star) New artifact sets - Husk of Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam

- Husk of Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam New event - Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. Major story set piece for the update. Requires players to have reached adventure rank 20 and completed “For a Tomorrow Without Tears” quest.

- Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. Major story set piece for the update. Requires players to have reached adventure rank 20 and completed “For a Tomorrow Without Tears” quest. New character story quests - Arataki Itto

- Arataki Itto New Hangout quests - Gorou and Beidou

- Gorou and Beidou New gadget - Omni-Ubiquity Net. Allows you to capture small animals and place them in your serenetea pot.

- Omni-Ubiquity Net. Allows you to capture small animals and place them in your serenetea pot. New world boss - Golden Wolflord

If you're curious about the latest comings and goings with Genshin Impact, we’ve got a breakdown of the Wish-2 banners here. Alternatively, if you want to save up your primo gems ahead of the next update, we’ve got a write up of all the free Genshin Impact codes that’ll provide primo gems and more!