Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems and where to find Electro Seelies

Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems are part of the new Tsurumi Island quests, but you’ll need to finish the first couple of stages first to get a new gadget, the Peculiar Pinion.

After finishing A Particularly Particular Author, you’ll unlock Octave of the Maushiro the next day. Finish that to receive the Peculiar Pinion, a gadget that lets you interact with Thunderbird icons and reveal hidden secrets.

All of the Star Shaped Gems are underground, near the relay puzzle you completed during the Author quest.

Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems - Star Shaped Gem 1 location

The first gem is in the relay puzzle chamber. Enter the ruins, and you’ll see the Thunderbird icon on the wall. There’s no puzzle or challenge around this one.

Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems - Star Shaped Gem 2 location

The second gem is just across the chamber, to the left of the stairs. Use the Pinion again to remove the wall, then fight the Ruin Sentinel inside. Otherwise, it may stalk you and keep you from using the Pinion on the next wall.

Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems - Star Shaped Gem 3 location

Exit the room with the second gem, and turn left. The last Thunderbird icon is on the wall at the bottom of the staircase. Enter the room, immediately turn right, and climb the wall. The third Gem chest is at the top.

Go to the larger chamber where you completed the Seelie puzzle in the Author quest, and enter the room with murals. Place each Gem in the wall to scatter the Electro Seelies from the earlier room. Your next task is finding them.

Genshin Impact Star Shaped Gems - Electro Seelie locations

The Electro Seelies scatter in their usual fashion, though they go further afield than usual. We’ve mapped their locations below to make it easier.

The first Seelie is near the Shirikoro waymark location, and the second is at the peak of Mt. Kanna. The last one is where you first learned about the perches and the island’s rituals.

