Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets and how to complete Preliminary Investigation

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets is a new, short-lived event that’s rather more hands-off than we’ve come to expect.

It's an easy task to slot into your normal routine or even just to run while you're busy during the day. Just be prepared for a bit of legwork to get the best rewards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets | How to start Spectral Secrets

You’ll need Adventure Rank 30 or higher to start Spectral Secrets, and you’ll also need to complete Inazuma’s first quest, Ritou Escape Plan. Assuming you’ve met those requirements, travel to Inazuma City to speak with Katheryne at the Guild.

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets | Spectral Secrets expeditions

You play a less active role in this event. Each day, you can send up to four expedition parties to handle Specter research. The event divided expeditions by ranks (S, A, and B), and naturally, you get better rewards from higher-ranked missions.

Unlike normal expeditions, these require parties of at least two characters. Your party choice determines the likelihood of earning more rewards. Getting “perfect” ranking is essentially just picking high-level characters and characters that match the expedition’s Elemental requirements. Party members sent to investigate Specters still remain usable in your party, so feel free to choose the best fit for each mission.

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets | Spectral Secrets Preliminary Investigation

S-rank expeditions make you complete a preliminary investigation first. Choose the expedition and the option to start the investigation, and it’ll automatically mark a search area on your map.

Travel there, and grab a nearby Electrogranum. The first step in preliminary investigations is igniting three Electro lamps by standing near them while you have a summoned Electrogranum with you.

Specters appear after you light the lanterns. They’re easy to defeat, but keep an eye on the rage meter. Once it fills, Specters launch an AoE move and tend to attack faster. Note these won't drop Spectral Husk items, so you'll have to look elsewhere if you need those.

Return to the Guild, and send your expedition party out like normal.

Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets | Spectral Secrets rewards

Rewards vary by expedition location and rank, but you’ll always get some Primogems for your time. Aim for perfect in each expedition to get the best rewards.

S rank Spectral Secrets rewards

20 Primogems

12 Mystic Enhancement Ore

A rank Spectral Secrets rewards

These tend to vary more widely and include either level-up or Ascension items, though the first day’s also included Artifact EXP items.

15 Primogems

6 Adventurer’s Experience

6 Teachings-series items, usually Light, Transience, or Elegance

6 Sanctifying Unction

B rank Spectral Secrets rewards

These offer the fewest Primogems and some weapon Ascension items

10 Primogems

3 Weapon items, such as Coral Branch of a Distant Sea

That's all there is to this Genshin Impact event, but what it might lack in interactivity, it makes up for in convenience. Stockpile those Primogems if you're planning to roll for Kokomi. Make sure to grab some Sango Pearl while you're at it, and you might as well unlock Palace in a Pool during your time on Watatsumi Island if you haven't already.