Thanks to the Version 2.3 Special Program stream that just went live, we’ve caught our first official look at the new major update coming to Genshin Impact. It’s proven to be a content-packed update - filled with plenty of content for us to look forward to.

This article will take you through each and every nuggest of information we were given during the stream, so you can quickly go through and find the content you're excitied for.

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto - first look at the notorious gang leader

We first got a look at Arataki Itto, a gang leader with Oni heritage from Inazuma. He’s a geo character with a massive club that can deal massive amounts of damage. Arataki Itto is voiced by Max Mittelman, who’s starred in major roles in anime and games, such as his role as Damon in No More Heroes 3.

His kit is all about laying on multiple powerful hits, as Arataki Itto is able to exend stacks of his unique resource - superlative super strength - to land additional slash attacks. With his talents, these attacks only get stronger and faster over time.

He also has a pet Bull, that he can throw at enemies to deal damage and taunt their attacks. The cute pet flees once damaged enough.

His special attack has Itto trigger his demon king form. This is where he pulls out his signature club. He loses resistances, but gains increased damage based on his defence stat.

Itto looks brilliant and super stylish. Being able to pull off high damaging combos is something we of course love to see coming with new characters. This’ll be one I’ll be rolling for!

Genshin Impact Garou - first look at the Canine Warrior

The second character we caught a glimpse of was the resistance member Garou, armed with a bow and geo damage, this character is a much anticipated member of the team since we saw him in the Inazuma storyline.

Garou is voiced by Cory Yee, who has had multiple credits throughout Genshin Impact already, but they’ve also voiced in some anime such as Record of Rangarock.

marty based on the number of geo party members you have. This character seems to be all about supporting other powerful geo members in your team composition.

His ultimate ability enables a field that further enhances the abilities of other members of your team based on the number of geo players. This stays active regardless of which character you have active at the time.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 - New and returning event wishes

Albedo and Eula's wishes are coming back in version 2.3 of Genshin Impact. This comes with a new approach to returning wish banners, as it was stated that returning banners will now come back based on whether they fit the current content featured in the update.

Event wish Oni’s Royale is also coming with version 2.3. This will feature Arataki Itto as a 5 star character and Garou as a 4 star, so if you’re looking to bump up your Geo team this is the banner for you.

With Itto coming in the new update, he’ll of course be given his own new story quest so you can figure out what his deal is. Gorou and Captain Beidou hangout events are also coming, so save up keys if you want to spend time with these characters.

A shiny new sword called the Redhord Stonethresher is coming with an upcoming banner in 2.3, plus there are a range of new artifacts coming too via a new domain in version 2.3.

There’s also a new boss to fight, the Golden Wolf Lord! This is the king of the rift wolves, so those familiar with rift wolves and hounds across Inazuma will be aware of what this monster is all around. It’s a repeatable boss you can challenge at any time, and loses geo resistances as the fight goes on, so prep yourself with a strong geo team to take it on.

Genshin Impact Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event

The main event will cover the winter training taking place on Dragonspine, the giant mountain at the south of Mondstat. You need to reach adventure rank 20 to participate, but there will be unique challenges and rewards for those willing to complete some extra tasks.

One such challenge is a race, where you must pick up insignias and finish as fast as possible to earn the highest score possible. This seems far more exciting than your typical miscellaneous totem challenges you’d find out in the open world.

There’s also Tracker Training. This requires you to melt all the ice blocks in a specific area. There's also Combat training. This has you fight enemies around lures that has you balance your chilled levels with fending off enemies.

You can also build snowmen as part of the event, which is lovely. This isn’t just a cute distraction, as building snowmen come with their own unique rewards. These snowmen will persist once the event is concluded, as you’ll be able to take them back to your home in the Serenitea pot.

Finally, a final boss is hinted at, but we’ll have to find out more once we jump into the new update.

Genshin Impact: Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event

For this event, we’re sent to find and recover a range of missing animals across Inazuna. It turns out, a pesky dog is holding these animals hostage, so we’ll have to go and save them.

This comes with a new gadget that allows us to stun guard dogs and quickly rescue animals, think Metal Gear Solid 5’s Fulton Extraction. You can also rescue caged animals in areas called Den of Thieves. Once this event is concluded, we get a modified version of this gadget that allows us to capture animals we find in the open world, and bring them back to our house in the Serenitea pot

Genshin impact: Energy Amplifier Fruition event

This new version of a familiar event has us travel to certain spots in the map and eliminate enemies there, although these foes will be buffed due to nearby mutation stones. Each act cleared will unlock a unique domain that can have its modifiers changed to your preference.

Genshin Impact: Mist Dungeon: Realm of Light returning event

Players using trial characters can go through dungeons to activate runes. Activating all of these runes unlocks a final challenge in said dungeons. This is a returning event, so players who’ve been around a while will be familiar albeit with new trail characters to test out. Completing them all will provide ample rewards, so be sure to take part!

Genshin Impact version 2.3: Marvelous Merchandise is making a return

A small update that is ripe with rewards, a beloved merchant is coming back to Genshin Impact - with valuable wares you’ll b able to pick up. Be sure to check them out once they’re added in version 2.3.

Genshin Impact version 2.3: new Serenitea pot features

A small but interesting update, we’re getting some new Serenitea pot features coming with version 2.3. Specifically, we’ll be able to move Paimon in as a guest in our humble homes. I’m afraid this means the only respite from that creature is now gone.

Genshim Impact version 2.3 stream - redemption codes

During the stream, we were given out some new codes to redeem in Genshin Impact. These are: