Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact is finally here! For those who’ve been waiting to jump into some new content, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is providing heaps of new features and events for us to enjoy. However, for those eager to see the next step in the overarching story, you may be confused that it isn’t currently available…

To help you understand when you’ll be able to explore Dragonspine once again, we’ve written up a quick guide that’ll take you through the release windows of all the new story content coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: When does Act 1 of Shadows Amidst Snowstorms release?

The first act of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event is releasing one day after the update goes live, on November 24 or 25 (depending on timezone). This will unlock around 10 AM in China, which means it’ll become available on November 24 at roughly 9PM EDT / 6PM PDT for you Americans, and tragically early at 2AM GMT on November 25th for us Brits.

Completing Act 1, The Snowy Past, will allow you to unlock the “Born of the Snow” event. This is what allows you to collect snowman parts, build your own custom snowman, and work your way towards earning the new Cinnabar Spindle sword.

Genshin Impact: When does Act 2 of Shadows Amidst Snowstorms release?

The second act of Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event, titled “The Shadows Deepen” is starting December 1 at 4 AM in China. This actually means the release times are quite nice for us western players! For those in the USA, act 2 will unlock at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT November 30. For those in the UK, it’ll launch at 8PM GMT November 30.

After you complete act 2, you unlock a new challenge where you fight the mysterious opponent introduced during the story quests. This event drops mysterious emblems, which can be converted into rewards in the event shop.

If you wanna hear about what’s coming in the future of Genshin Impact, we took a look at the two new characters - Shenhe and Yun Jin - that were revealed recently. We also dived into the current controversy around the Genshin Impact KFC glider Twitch.tv promotion.