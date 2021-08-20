Genshin Impact Phantom Flow event | Phantom Flow challenges and rewards

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow is one of the 2.0 update’s last events.

It’s a challenging series of fights with multiple clear requirements and difficulty levels. Persevering gets you some handy rewards for the new Inazuma characters and potential party members added in the 2.1 update.

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow | When does Phantom Flow end

Phantom Flow starts on August 20 at 11 a.m. server time and runs through August 30 at 3:59 a.m. server time.

Since Phantom Flow rewards get doled out after you complete a challenge, there’s no event store that stays open after the trials end.

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow | Phantom Flow requirements

Phantom Flow’s requirements are essentially the basic ones for getting started in Inazuma. You have to be Adventure Rank 30 or higher, and you must have completed both the Ritou Escape Plan quest and the follow-up quest Chisato’s Letter.

After that, start the event from the event menu as usual. A challenge marker appears on the map, which you can teleport to and start the fight.

Phantom Flow has seven trials in all, and a new one unlocks each day.

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow | Phantom Flow Shoden and Okuden

Each challenge has two difficulty modes, Shoden and Okuden. Shoden mode includes normal, hard, and extreme. Clearing these unlocks Okuden, which is essentially a “nightmare” mode.

Every fight has specific clear criteria and bonuses. The first one, for example, has you defeat 15 opponents in 300 seconds, with no more than 25 seconds between each kill, and no more than two characters can die during the challenge.

These requirements become much more strict on higher difficulties. In the first challenge’s Okuden mode, for example, you must defeat 20 foes in 180 seconds and four Kairaigi with no deaths.

The Shinryuu Mechanics are your special bonuses for a given trial. The first round, Electrograna’s Triumph, increases Energy Recharge by 100% for the party whenever you summon an Electrograna, and using three Elemental Bursts within 10 seconds generates a massive shockwave.

Completing challenges on higher difficulties automatically clears the lower difficulty levels.

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow | Phantom Flow Rewards

You’ll earn rewards for every fight you finish, assuming you clear all three requirements. Here’s what to expect.

• Primogems • Heroes Wit • Mora • Mystic Enhancement Ore • Guide to Elegance • Guide to Transience • Guide to Light

You’ll use each of those for Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu if you were lucky enough to recruit them during the 2.0 update’s banners. Make sure to stock up on Handguards, Crystal Marrow, and Naku Weed as well.