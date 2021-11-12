Big news has come out of the recent Special Program stream for version 2.3 of Genshin Impact. We’re getting a whole lot of content that’ll keep us busy in the coming months, including a pair of new characters, a new boss, and heaps of new events.

However, one of the more significant changes coming in 2.3 may have been overshadowed somewhat by these flashier announcements. It was announced that a new type of Wish banner was coming with the latest version of Genshin Impact, and it works slightly different than ones you may be familiar with.Lets take a look.

First announced during the stream, then later elaborated on in an official blog post on the Genshin Impact website, Event Wish-2 is a fresh approach to the system than we’ve seen before.

The most interesting feature coming with Event Wish-2 is the shared guarantee count. To put it simply, at one time there will be two Wish banners running at the same time. As you spend primo gems on banners, you gain progress between a guaranteed five star character the more wishes you make without earning one.

All this sounds standard so far, but with Event Wish-2, this tracker is shared between the standard character event banner that is ongoing, and the Event Wish-2 banner. This guarantee counter is independent of other banners, such as weapon banners and standard wish banners.

The blog post explains attaining 5 star characters as the follow: “If you fail to obtain a 5-star character after making 50 Wishes in ‘Character Event Wish’ and continue to wish in ‘Character Event Wish-2,’ within a maximum of 40 Wishes made in ‘Character Event Wish-2,’ you will be guaranteed to obtain a 5-star character from ‘Character Event Wish-2.’".

It continues, “If you obtain a 5-star character from ‘Character Event Wish’ that is not the 5-star Promotional Character on ‘Character Event Wish’ and continue to wish in ‘Character Event Wish-2,’ the next 5-star character will be guaranteed to be the 5-star Promotional Character from ‘Character Event Wish-2.’".

All in all, this seems to be an exciting new way to work towards picking up older characters, rather than waiting for them to randomly show up in a limited-time event. Coming soon as a significant update to the game, it’ll be interesting to see how this changes the communities’ approach to obtaining their favourite characters.

If you’re looking to gain some primo gems ahead of the 2.3 update, we’ve got a list of codes for the month of November. Alternatively, there’s the limited-time Shadow of the Ancients quest that will also grant you what you want.