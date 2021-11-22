It’s a wild day for Genshin Impact players. After getting the release date for Genshin Impact version 2.3 dropped earlier today, two entirely new characters have been shown off via official Genshin Impact social media accounts. Shenhe and Yun Jin are both polearm users, and align with cryo and geo elements respectively.

In terms of information, there’s precious little, but it at least gives us a good idea of what to expect to see coming in future updates. Interestingly, both of these characters come from Liyue rather than the newer archipelago of Inazuma where the most recent storyline takes place.

That’s by no means a bad thing as these areas can always do with some more interesting characters populating them, and to be fair we’ll be getting a lot of Inazuma love when the Genshin Impact version 2.3 comes out.

Shenhe comes from a family of exorcists, and due to unknown reasons has come under the tutelage of Cloud Retainer. As previously mentioned she's a cryo polearm user, so she may be challenging Rosaria for a spot on your team. Although, whether she’ll fill the same dps-support role as Monstadt’s best church-goer is yet to be seen!

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

Yun Jin also rocks the polearm, but joins the small but beloved cast of geo users. According to the small amount of story info we’ve been given she’s the director of an opera troupe - very fancy. There’s a lot of love being given to geo users as of late, with two new geo characters coming in version 2.3 and a new world boss that requires geo users to take down. Yun Jin might well be joining a stacked team if you’re lucky enough to collect them all.

Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/fKkSfgQhk5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

As of yet, we don’t know when these characters will be added into Genshin Impact, but it’s assumed that they will come in version 2.4 sometime in early 2022. For the time being, we’ve got enough on our hands in Dragonspine with the new Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event coming later this week.