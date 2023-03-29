Genshin Impact Nahida materials for ascension and talents
Flower girl
Pocketing Nahida materials in Genshin Impact is a bit easier thanks to the Dendro Archon’s unique abilities.
Nahida needs a cliff-growing flower, but her skill lets you take a snapshot of distant items and collect them without having to be near. She also needs plenty of spores, so make sure to steer clear of Electro and Pyro when you’re out hunting mushrooms.
If you’re not sure what to outfit Nahida with, check out our Nahida build guide for some recommendations.
Genshin Impact Nahida materials
Nahida materials for ascension
Nahida uses a handful of items you've probably run across frequently in the Sumeru rainforest.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Fungal Spores, 3 Kalpalata Lotus
|20,000
|40
|3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 15 Fungal Spores, 10 Kalpalata Lotus, 2 Quelled Creeper
|40,000
|50
|6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 12 Luminescent Pollen, 20 Kalpalata Lotus, 4 Quelled Creeper
|60,000
|60
|3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 18 Luminescent Pollen, 30 Kalpalata Lotus, 8 Quelled Creeper
|80,000
|70
|6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 45 Kalpalata Lotus, 12 Quelled Creeper
|100,000
|80
|6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 60 Kalpalata Lotus, 20 Quelled Creeper
|120,000
Nagadus Emerald Dendro gemstones come from the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal bosses. No weekly boss drops Dendro stones (not yet, at least).
Spores and Pollen come from the mushroom enemies you find in the rainforest and desert, but there's a catch. If you defeat a fungi after using Electro or Pyro on them, they drop Fungal Nucleus. Use Hydro, Dendro, Cryo, Geo, or Anemo to defeat them and collect your spores. You can also exchange Stardust for spores in the Paimon's Bargains tab of the in-game shop.
Kalpalata Lotus grows on cliff faces in certain parts of the rainforest. Our Kalapalata Lotus locations guide lists where to find them all.
Quelled Creeper is Nahida's boss drop item, and it comes from the Dendro Hypostasis on the edge of the rainforest.
Nahida ascension materials total
Here's what that all totalt out to.
- 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver
- 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk
- 18 Fungal Spores
- 30 Luminescent Pollen
- 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust
- 46 Quelled Creeper
- 168 Kalpalata Mushroom
- 420,000 Mora
Nahida talent materials
Nahida needs even more spores for her talents, so expect plenty of fungal fights on the road to level 10.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Ingenuity, 6 Fungal Spores
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Ingenuity, 3 Luminescent Pollen
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Ingenuity, 4 Luminescent Pollen
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Ingenuity, 6 Luminescent Pollen
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Ingenuity, 9 Luminescent Pollen
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Puppet Strings
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Puppet Strings
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Puppet Strings
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Puppet Strings, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Ingenuity books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Scaramouche weekly boss may drop Puppet Strings, though if you get something else from him, you can transmute it into the strings at an alchemy table.
Nahida talent materials total
If you want to fully level one of Nahida's talents, it'll cost:
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Ingenuity
- 6 Fungal Spores
- 6 Puppet Strings
- 21 Guide to Ingenuity
- 22 Luminescent Pollen
- 31 Crystalline Cyst
- 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity
- 1,652,500 Mora
That's a lot of items, and what with Crowns of Insight being particularly rare, we recommend focusing on getting one or two of Nahida's talents to level 10 instead of maxing them all out. Her skill is the most important talent, followed by her burst.
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.