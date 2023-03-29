Genshin Impact Nahida materials for ascension and talents

Pocketing Nahida materials in Genshin Impact is a bit easier thanks to the Dendro Archon’s unique abilities.

Nahida needs a cliff-growing flower, but her skill lets you take a snapshot of distant items and collect them without having to be near. She also needs plenty of spores, so make sure to steer clear of Electro and Pyro when you’re out hunting mushrooms.

If you’re not sure what to outfit Nahida with, check out our Nahida build guide for some recommendations.

Genshin Impact Nahida materials

Nahida materials for ascension

Nahida uses a handful of items you've probably run across frequently in the Sumeru rainforest.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver, 3 Fungal Spores, 3 Kalpalata Lotus 20,000 40 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 15 Fungal Spores, 10 Kalpalata Lotus, 2 Quelled Creeper 40,000 50 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment, 12 Luminescent Pollen, 20 Kalpalata Lotus, 4 Quelled Creeper 60,000 60 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 18 Luminescent Pollen, 30 Kalpalata Lotus, 8 Quelled Creeper 80,000 70 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 45 Kalpalata Lotus, 12 Quelled Creeper 100,000 80 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 60 Kalpalata Lotus, 20 Quelled Creeper 120,000

Nagadus Emerald Dendro gemstones come from the Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal bosses. No weekly boss drops Dendro stones (not yet, at least).

Spores and Pollen come from the mushroom enemies you find in the rainforest and desert, but there's a catch. If you defeat a fungi after using Electro or Pyro on them, they drop Fungal Nucleus. Use Hydro, Dendro, Cryo, Geo, or Anemo to defeat them and collect your spores. You can also exchange Stardust for spores in the Paimon's Bargains tab of the in-game shop.

Kalpalata Lotus grows on cliff faces in certain parts of the rainforest. Our Kalapalata Lotus locations guide lists where to find them all.

Quelled Creeper is Nahida's boss drop item, and it comes from the Dendro Hypostasis on the edge of the rainforest.

Nahida ascension materials total

Here's what that all totalt out to.

1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver

6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

9 Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9 Nagadus Emerald Chunk

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminescent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

46 Quelled Creeper

168 Kalpalata Mushroom

420,000 Mora

Nahida talent materials

Nahida needs even more spores for her talents, so expect plenty of fungal fights on the road to level 10.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Ingenuity, 6 Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2 Guide to Ingenuity, 3 Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4 Guide to Ingenuity, 4 Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6 Guide to Ingenuity, 6 Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9 Guide to Ingenuity, 9 Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 4 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Puppet Strings 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Puppet Strings 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 9 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Puppet Strings 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Puppet Strings, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Ingenuity books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Scaramouche weekly boss may drop Puppet Strings, though if you get something else from him, you can transmute it into the strings at an alchemy table.

Nahida talent materials total

If you want to fully level one of Nahida's talents, it'll cost:

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Ingenuity

6 Fungal Spores

6 Puppet Strings

21 Guide to Ingenuity

22 Luminescent Pollen

31 Crystalline Cyst

38 Philosophies of Ingenuity

1,652,500 Mora

That's a lot of items, and what with Crowns of Insight being particularly rare, we recommend focusing on getting one or two of Nahida's talents to level 10 instead of maxing them all out. Her skill is the most important talent, followed by her burst.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.