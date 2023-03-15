Genshin Impact Mika materials for ascension and talents
Snagging all the Mika materials in Genshin Impact takes you across Mondstadt, Sumeru, and probably Liyue.
True to his nature as an adventurer, Mika pulls from bosses, specialties, and enemy drops fro across Teyvat.
Like most 3.0 characters, you need the Scaramouche boss to cap off Mika’s talents.
Genshin Impact Mika materials
Mika materials for ascension
Here's what you need to level Mika up.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Recruit's Insignia, 3 Wolfhook
|20,000
|40
|3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 15 Recruit's Insignia, 10 Wolfhook, 2 Pseudo Stamens
|40,000
|50
|6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 12 Sergeant's Insignia, 20 Wolfhook, 4 Pseudo Stamens
|60,000
|60
|3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 18 Sergeant's Insignia, 30 Wolfhook, 8 Pseudo Stamens
|80,000
|70
|6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Lieutenant's Insignia, 45 Wolfhook, 12 Pseudo Stamens
|100,000
|80
|6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 24 Lieutenant's Insignia, 60 Wolfhook, 20 Pseudo Stamens
|120,000
Shivada Jade Cryo gemstones come from quite a few bosses. The Cryo Regisvine is the easiest to reach if you're new to the game, though you may also get them from the Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, the Scaramouche, Wolf, and Stormterror weekly bosses, the Primo Geovishap, and the Bathysmal Vishap - so, quite a few, basically.
Insignia items come from Fatui Skirmishers of all varities. You'll find them scattered across Teyvat, though most of them wander around Dragonspine and Liyue.
Wolfhook only grow in a small part of Mondstadt. Check out our Wolfhook guide for more details.
Pseudo Stamens are a drop from the Wenut weekly boss in Sumeru, the same one that Alhaitham needs for his ascension.
Mika ascension materials total
If you prefer to deal in totals, here's how that all adds up.
- 1 Shivada Jade Sliver
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 9 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 18 Recruit's Insignia
- 30 Sergeant's Insignia
- 36 Lieutenant's Insignia
- 46 Pseudo Stamen
- 168 Wolfhook
- 420,000 Mora
Mika materials for talents
This is what you'll need for Mika's abilities.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Ballad, 6 Recruit's Insignia
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Ballad, 3 Sergeant's Insignia
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Ballad, 4 Sergeant's Insignia
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Ballad, 6 Sergeant's Insignia
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Ballad, 9 Sergeant's Insignia
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Ballad, 4 Lieutenant's Insignia, 1 Mirror of Mushin
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Ballad, 6 Lieutenant's Insignia, 1 Mirror of Mushin
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Ballad, 9 Lieutenant's Insignia, 2 Mirror of Mushin
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Ballad, 12 Lieutenant's Insignia, 2 Mirror of Mushin, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Ballad books come from the Forsaken Rift Domain in Mondstadt on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and the Mirror of Mushin is one possible drop from the Scaramouche weekly boss in Sumeru. If you end up with another item that you don't need, you can use the alchemy table's transmutation feature to turn it into the Mirror.
Mika talent materials total
Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Mika's three talents.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Ballad
- 6 Recruit's Insignia
- 6 Mirror of Mushin
- 21 Guide to Ballad
- 22 Sergeant's Insignia
- 31 Lieutenant's Insignia
- 38 Philosophies to Ballad
- 1,652,500 Mora
Since Crowns of Insight are very rare, make sure to save yours for Mika's most important talent, which would be his burst. Alternatively, you can just not cap off any of his talents. The level 10 boost is substantial, but keeping them at level nine so you save a Crown is viable too.
