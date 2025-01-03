The right Genshin Impact Mavuika build is refreshingly straightfowrard to put together, thanks to the Pyro Archon’s unique kit. Mavuika doesn’t need much to work well – just some extra attack and a bit of crit damage. What’s more important is putting her in the right team. Mavuika’s burst needs are different from every other character in Genshin Impact, so far anyway, and her nature as a Pyro sub-DPS means she works in far more team varieties than most Pyro characters since the game launched.

Our Genshin Impact Mavuika build guide goes over her best weapon and Artifact choices, with some Mavuika team recommendations as well.

Genshin Impact Mavuika build and teams

Genshin Impact Mavuika weapons

A Thousand Blazing Suns is Mavuika’s signature, and as you’d guess, it suits her perfectly. Crit rate is this 5-star claymore’s secondary stat, which frees you to roll for crit damage on your circlet, and its passive skill is a doozy. The sword triggers the Scorching Brilliance effectwWhen the equipping character uses their elemental skill or burst, which increases crit damage by 20 percent and attack by 26 percent for six seconds. The effect’s duration increases by two seconds every time the user lands a hit with a normal or charged attack or an elemental skill, for a maximum of six additional seconds. Finally, when the user is in the Nightsoul Blessing state, Scorching Blessing’s buffs increase by 75 percent. Best of all for that bit, the Blessing’s buff countdown pauses when the user is off-field.

Mavuika has other options available, of course, including Dehya’s Beacon of the Reed Sea, which also raises the user’s crit rate and buffs their attack by 20 percent and then an additional 20 percent when the user takes damage. Wolf’s Gravestone is a strong choice as well, despite being more straightforward. It gives the equipping character a sizeable attack buff with its secondary stat – 49 percent at max level – and an additional 20 percent buff with its passive.

Fang of the Mountain King is a popular alternative in Genshin 5.3, but it only works well if Mavuika’s in a Dendro team. It raises the user’s elemental skill and burst damage, though burning and burgeon reactions are the only way to activate its stat increases.

On the 4-star side, Serpent Spine is the easiest weapon to get for Mavuika, since you can grab it from the battle pass’ paid track at tier 30. It has a hefty crit rate increase and raises the user’s attack up to 30 percent while they remain on the field. Fruitful Hook is a better choice – albeit a random one on the weapon banner – as it increases plunging attack crit rate and, after a plunging attack hits, buffs normal, charged, and plunging damage by 16 percent.

There’s also the free, craftable Earth Shaker, part of Natlan’s collection of forged weapons. Earth Shaker raises the user’s attack, and, after they trigger a Pyro reaction, increases their elemental skill damage by 16 percent.

Genshin Impact Mavuika Artifacts

Mavuika’s best Artifact choice is Obsidian Codex, thanks in no small part to the impressive crit rate boost its four-piece effect provides.

Two-piece effect: The equipping character’s damage increases by 15 percent while they’re in the Nightsoul Blessing state

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character consumes one Nightsoul Point, their crit rate increases by 40 percent for six seconds. This effect can trigger every one second

That means that, for a brief burst window when Mavuika is in her Nightsoul Blessing state, you’re basically guaranteed critical hits. It eases the pressure of choosing a weapon and getting Artifacts that increase crit rate, even though the buff only lasts for that specific Nightsoul Blessing’s duration.

If you’re using Mavuika as Pyro support or as a sub-DPS, where she’s not on-field long, consider using Cinder City instead.

Two-piece effect: The equipping character restores six energy when an ally activates a Nightsoul burst

Four-piece effect: All party members gain a 12 percent elemental damage bonus when the equipping character triggers a reaction related to their element. If the equipping character is in their Nightsoul Blessing state, the party gets an additional 28 percent elemental damage bonus for the elements involved in that reaction

Mavuika doesn’t use energy, but the party buffs work fantastically when she’s providing Pyro for melt, vaporize, or burning teams and isn’t the main damage dealer.

Genshin Impact Mavuika stats

Mavuika’s ideal stats depend on how you’re using her. If she’s your main DPS and has Obsidian Codex equipped, focus on attack and crit damage, with a bit of crit rate thrown in for when the Artifact’s four-piece effect is inactive.

For a sub-DPS Mavuika, your best bet is attack – her burst scales on attack, so it’s still an important stat – elemental mastery, and then crit rate and crit damage.

Flower: HP

Feather: Attack

Sands: Attack or elemental mastery

Goblet: Elemental damage (Pyro) or elemental mastery

Circlet: Crit rate, crit damage, or elemental mastery

Genshin Impact Mavuika teams

Mavuika’s ultimate functions in a way similar to Acheron’s and Feixiao’s in Honkai Star Rail. She uses Fighting Spirit instead of energy, and Mavuika gains Fighting Spirit in two ways – when Natlan party members use Nightsoul points or when party members use normal attacks. Having at least one Natlan party member along is a good idea, especially if that one character is Xilonen, but any character can help fuel Mavuika’s burst. Picks such as Ayato and Wanderer are strong choices, since they’re normal attack-based anyway, though chucking a few standard swipes in between your rotations with any party member would work.

Mavuika vaporize team:

Mavuika

Xilonen, Sucrose, or Kazuha

Furina, Mualani, Xingqiu, or Mona

Bennett

Your Hydro support is here to provide, well, Hydro, which, between Bennet’s Pyro field and Mavuika’s everything, should give you a steady stream of vaporize reactions. Xilonen or your Anemo support will swirl Pyro or Hydro and reduce enemy resistances to those elements, and Bennett’s burst helps buff the party’s attack as well.

Mavuika melt team:

Mavuika

Citlali, Ganyu, Charlotte, or Diona

Xilonen, Sucrose, or Kazua

Bennett

The idea behind this team is the same as Mavuika’s vaporize team, just with Cryo instead. Citlali is an easy choice for your Cryo sub-DPS, since she’s a nearly constant source of ice, though Charlotte works well here, too. Not only can she apply Cryo with her normal attacks – helping Mavuika get closer to her burst – but she can heal the party and apply Cryo over a short length of time as well.

Mavuika burning team

Mavuika

Emilie

Kinich

Bennett

Emilie is an excellent bonus if you have her, since she deals more damage when burning is present, but she’s not essential. Really, you just want any character capable of applying Dendro, which means Alhaitham, Nahida, Baizhu, or even Yaoyao can work. A second Pyro character is a nice option for the extra element application and for the resonance effect’s attack buff.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, which you should consider doing, what with Mavuika on the way, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.