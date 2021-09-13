Genshin Impact Lunar Realm and how to get special fish

Genshin Impact Lunar Realm is a new event and the first set of aquatic quests to crop up after miHoYo introduced the new fishing system as part of Genshin’s 2.1 update.

It’s fairly simple for the most part, but the real rewards aren’t just what you get for completing each quest. Lunar Realm is the best way to stuff your coffers full of scaly wealth.

Genshin Impact Lunar Realm | How to start Lunar Realm

Assuming you’ve downloaded the Genshin 2.1 update and completed the Ritou Escape Plan Archon quest, you’ll find Lunar Realm under the events menu. Travel to the Inazuma Fishing Association, and speak with Kujirai Momiji to start the “To Thee My Tender Grief Confide” quest.

This takes you to the other two regions’ Fishing Associations. The first fishing quest unlocks halfway through this quest, but you may as well finish the whole thing and collect some extra Primogems along the way.

A new fishing mission unlocks each day at server reset time. These task you with catching either a specific number of fish or a certain type, and each challenge location is marked on your map with a fish pin. The time limits are fairly generous, so most of these should present little challenge.

Stick around and catch some extra fish to trade at the Fishing Associations for new rods or The Catch polearm as well. Fish respawn at challenge spots immediately, unlike normal fishing spots, and you can catch up to 50 fish this way.

Genshin Impact Lunar Realm | Lunar Realm special fish

A new Battle Pass challenge mentions catching “five special fish,” which you can’t do just yet. Later in the event, Kujirai gives you a new bait type called Glowgrass Bait that works only for catching the Lunar Leviathan, the “Mysterious Ornamental fish” that counts as the Battle Pass’ special fish.

Genshin Impact Lunar Realm | Lunar Realm rewards

Rewards vary depending on how well you perform in each quest, and each quests rewards are the same at all three tiers.

Completing the absolute minimum earns you the first tier's rewards, which are:

30,000 Mora

60 Primogems

3 Hero’s Wit

The second tier’s rewards are:

30,000 Mora 4 Sanctifying Unction (grants 2,500 Artifact experience each)

And the final tier just gets you 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Reaching the event's end also earns you a new fishing rod, the Moonstringer.

