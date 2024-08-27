How to get to Natlan in Genshin Impact is, thankfully, a more straightforward process than HoYoverse followed for some of the RPG’s earlier regions. Anyone can reach the land of fire – after they clear Genshin’s prologue in Mondstadt, at least – and you don’t even have to finish the Fontaine and Sumeru stories to get started with the Natlan Archon quests. It’s a convenient setup, and more convenient still is the handy little teleport waypoint that’ll pop up at one of Natlan’s entrances so you can start exploring right away.

Genshin Impact: How to get to Natlan

Natlan is west of the Sumeru desert and southwest of Fontaine. Pre-5.0 leaks suggested the official Natlan entrance will be somewhere between Mt Damavand and Vourukasha Oasis, though those same leaks also show several roads leading into Natlan. The exact location is unimportant, though. HoYoverse said that, like with Fontaine before it, Natlan will have a special teleport waypoint to get you there immediately.

It’s a permanent waypoint, but for added convenience, make sure to unlock the nearest Statue of the Seven once you arrive in Natlan proper. Whether you’ll unlock the Traveler’s Pyro form is still up in the air, though it looks like we’ll have to wait longer than usual to get their new form.

Genshin Impact Natlan unlock requirements

HoYoverse is changing up how accessing new regions and stories works in Genshin Impact 5.0. The Natlan Archon quest might be the latest in the game’s four-year-long story, but you can reach the region once you:

Clear A Song of Dragon and Freedom (Mondstadt’s final prologue quest)

Reach Adventure Rank 19

You have to reach Adventure Rank 20 to carry on with anything outside Mondstadt, so this is something you’d naturally do over the course of your adventure anyway. Once you meet these requirements, you can explore the entirety of Natlan – or what’s available in 5.0 – and take on world quests that aren’t tied to Natlan’s Archon quests, as you find them.

However, if you want to start Natlan’s Archon quest, you have to:

Reach Adventure Rank 28

Complete Liyue’s Archon quest (which A New Star Approaches)

That means you can skip the Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine quests, though it's worth doing them at some point, if only for more context around what's happening in Natlan.

