Genshin Impact Emilie build and teams

A good Genshin Impact Emilie build is much more straightforward to put together than you might be used to with the RPG’s other Dendro characters. Emilie’s kit only scales with attack, so even though she benefits from a few other stats as well, you only have to work towards attack - a fairly common substat you get on most Artifact rolls, sometimes even twice.

She's also easy to build a team around, considering her best teammate is free and someone you'll recruit early in the game.

Our Genshin Impact Emilie build guide breaks down Emilie's best weapon and Artifacts and suggests a few top-tier team compositions as well. If you're wondering how Emilie works, check out our Emilie kit and materials guide.

Genshin Impact Emilie build

Genshin Impact Emilie weapons

Unlike with other Dendro element characters, Emilie’s kit has no specific stat scalings. You can just focus on raising her attack to get the most out of her skills, though if she’s remaining on-field while a Pyro sub-DPS supplies fire, a good bit of elemental mastery is still a smart idea.

Emilie’s signature polearm is Lumidouce Elegy, and as you’d expect, it has a lot to offer her. Its secondary stat increases the equipping character’s critical hit rate, and, and it’s passive increases their attack by 15 percent. When they trigger burning or deal Dendro damage to a burning opponent, they deal 18 percent more damage, and the effect lasts for eight seconds and stacks twice. These effects can trigger when the equipping character is off-field, and once they get two stacks, they restore 12 energy.

Emilie’s burst is her best source of heavy damage, and her energy costs are comparatively low. Extra energy is always a good thing for her.

Calamity Queller, Shenhe’s signature, is another solid 5-star option if you have it. It buffs the user’s attack and gives them a 12-percent all-element buff. They get a Consummation stack when they use their elemental skill, which increases their attack by 3.2 percent and stacks six times. If the equipping character is off-field, that buff doubles.

Skyward Spine is an easier 5-star option to get, and it has a nice spread of stats. It gives the user energy recharge with its secondary stat and a slight crit rate buff from its passive. The normal and charged attack buffs it offers aren’t particularly useful, but the energy recharge stat is Spine’s main draw.

Favonius Lance works for a 4-star choice for the same reason, since it has energy recharge as its secondary stat and a chance to create more energy particles when the user lands a critical hit. Dragon’s Bane deals more damage to opponents afflicted with Pyro, which most opponents should be if Emilie is on the field, though it’s not a great option if she’s acting as a sub-DPS.

The Catch is a strong free option that only requires you to fish a bit in Inazuma. It buffs the user’s energy recharge and increases their burst damage and crit rate. There’s also Inazuma’s craftable Kitain Cross Spear, with a buff for elemental skill damage, and Sumeru’s craftable Moonpiercer, which increases elemental mastery and provides an item that temporarily buffs attack when the user triggers a Dendro reaction.

Finally, if you have the Missive Windspear from an old event, it’s another quality option for Emilie. She benefits from its hefty 41 percent attack buff and the extra attack and elemental mastery increases that pop when her skill triggers a reaction.

Genshin Impact Emilie Artifacts

The Unfinished Reverie set is practically made for Emilie, though bear in mind its four-piece effect only increases her damage – not her attack stat. You’ll need to roll Artifacts with attack stats if you want to maximize her second and third passive talents.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character leaves the field for three seconds, their damage increases by 30 percent. If no burning enemies are present for six seconds, that damage buff decreases by 10 percent per second until it hits zero. When burning enemies are present, it increases by 10 percent until it hits 50 percent, and it works while the character is off-field

If you’re still early in the game and aren’t in Fontaine, you could mix two pieces of Gladiator’s Finale – which gives you an 18 percent attack increase – with two pieces of Gambler, to get a 20 percent elemental skill buff.

Genshin Impact Emilie stats

Emilie needs attack more than anything, though energy recharge, crit rate, and crit damage help as well. If Emilie is the one triggering burning on enemies, try to get some elemental mastery on her as well, to help get even more damage out of the burning reaction while she’s on-field.

Flower: HP

Feather: Attack:

Sands: Attack%

Goblet: Attack% or Dendro damage

Circlet: Crit rate, crit damage, or attack%

Genshin Impact Emilie teams

Emilie needs at least one Pyro character who can apply the element on- or off-field, though two would be ideal for the extra attack bonus Pyro elemental resonance provides. An ideal team is something like:

Emilie

Xiangling

Bennett

Free slot

One of Genshin Impact’s free characters is a perfect party member for Emilie: Xiangling. With enough energy recharge, Xiangling can keep her Pyronado burst going almost continuously and cause burning with Emilie’s skill and burst.

Bennett is an excellent second choice, thanks to his burst’s attack buff, and he even acts as a healer. That leaves one last party slot to fill with a character who can either support Emilie, add a separate element to the mix, such as Hydro for vaporize, bloom, and burgeon reactions, or even a separate DPS character to work on-field while Xiangling’s and Emilie’s skills are active.

Emilie also works as a strong sub-DPS for Gaming or Arlecchino, and if you're struggling to keep the party safe, you could add Kirara or Yaoyao in the mix for shields and heals, with the added bonus of increasing the amount of damage burning deals.

If you’re working just with free characters, your party could be something like:

Emilie

Collei

Xiangling

Barbara

Emilie needs to play the active DPS role in this setup, which is useful since having Collei on the team gives her – and everyone else – an elemental mastery buff. Meanwhile, Barbara can trigger bloom and keep the party’s HP up in case they start burning a bit too much.

