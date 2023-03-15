Genshin Impact Cyno materials for ascension and talents

Getting all the Cyno materials in Genshin Impact takes you on a trip through Sumeru, with a detour elsewhere to beat up some Samachurls and steal their scrolls.

Cyno is one of just two Sumeru Electro characters to use the Electro Regisvine boss drop, so there’s not much competition for that material.

His talent books are a different matter, though. He uses Admonition books, which the Traveler and Tighnari also require, so plan carefully when deciding whose talents to enhance.

Genshin Impact Cyno materials

Cyno materials for ascension

Here's what you need to take Cyno to level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Scarab 20,000 40 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Scarab, 2 Thunderclap Fruitcore 40,000 50 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Scarab, 4 Thunderclap Fruitcore 60,000 60 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Scarab, 8 Thunderclap Fruitcore 80,000 70 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Scarab, 12 Thunderclap Fruitcore 100,000 80 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Scarab, 20 Thunderclap Fruitcore 120,000

Vajrada Amethyst Electro gemstones come from several bosses, including the Electro Regisvine, Thunder Manifestation, Primo Geovishap, and Bathysmal Vishaps. You might also get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Azhdaha weekly bosses.

Scarabs are a bit of a nuisance to find, so head over to our Scarab location guide for some more detailed help.

Scroll items only come from Samachurls, the Hilichurl elemental mages. You'll find a few in Sumeru, but most of them call Liyue and Mondstadt home. Use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Samachurl. You can also exchange Stardust for scrolls in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop

Thunderclap Fruitcore is a boss drop from the Electro Regisvine in Sumeru.

Cyno ascension material totals

This is what all those items amount to.

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

46 Thunderclap Fruitcore

168 Scarab

420,000 Mora

Cyno materials for talents

You'll need more scrolls to level up Cyno's talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Admonition, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 Guide to Admonition, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 Guide to Admonition, 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 Guide to Admonition, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 Guide to Admonition, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Admonition, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Admonition, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Admonition, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Admonition, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Admonition books come from the Steeple of Ignorance in Sumeru on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The Mudra item is a boss drop from the weekly Raiden Shogun boss. If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.

Crowns of Insight are rare, so think carefully before deciding to upgrade Cyno's talents all the way. His burst and normal attack are the most important, so focus your materials on those two first.

Cyno talent materials total

Here's how that looks for one talent.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Admonition

6 Divining Scroll

6 Mudra of the Malefic General

21 Guide to Admonition

22 Sealed Scroll

31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

38 Philosophies to Admonition

1,652,500 Mora

