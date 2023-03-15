Genshin Impact Cyno materials for ascension and talents
Lightning bugs
Getting all the Cyno materials in Genshin Impact takes you on a trip through Sumeru, with a detour elsewhere to beat up some Samachurls and steal their scrolls.
Cyno is one of just two Sumeru Electro characters to use the Electro Regisvine boss drop, so there’s not much competition for that material.
His talent books are a different matter, though. He uses Admonition books, which the Traveler and Tighnari also require, so plan carefully when deciding whose talents to enhance.
Genshin Impact Cyno materials
Cyno materials for ascension
Here's what you need to take Cyno to level 90.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Scarab
|20,000
|40
|3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Scarab, 2 Thunderclap Fruitcore
|40,000
|50
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Scarab, 4 Thunderclap Fruitcore
|60,000
|60
|3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Scarab, 8 Thunderclap Fruitcore
|80,000
|70
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Scarab, 12 Thunderclap Fruitcore
|100,000
|80
|6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Scarab, 20 Thunderclap Fruitcore
|120,000
Vajrada Amethyst Electro gemstones come from several bosses, including the Electro Regisvine, Thunder Manifestation, Primo Geovishap, and Bathysmal Vishaps. You might also get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Azhdaha weekly bosses.
Scarabs are a bit of a nuisance to find, so head over to our Scarab location guide for some more detailed help.
Scroll items only come from Samachurls, the Hilichurl elemental mages. You'll find a few in Sumeru, but most of them call Liyue and Mondstadt home. Use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Samachurl. You can also exchange Stardust for scrolls in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop
Thunderclap Fruitcore is a boss drop from the Electro Regisvine in Sumeru.
Cyno ascension material totals
This is what all those items amount to.
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 18 Divining Scroll
- 30 Sealed Scroll
- 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 46 Thunderclap Fruitcore
- 168 Scarab
- 420,000 Mora
Cyno materials for talents
You'll need more scrolls to level up Cyno's talents.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Admonition, 6 Divining Scroll
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Admonition, 3 Sealed Scroll
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Admonition, 4 Sealed Scroll
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Admonition, 6 Sealed Scroll
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Admonition, 9 Sealed Scroll
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Admonition, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Admonition, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Mudra of the Malefic General
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Admonition, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Admonition, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Mudra of the Malefic General, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Admonition books come from the Steeple of Ignorance in Sumeru on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
The Mudra item is a boss drop from the weekly Raiden Shogun boss. If you end up with a drop that you don't need, take it to an alchemy table, where you can transform it into the right one.
Crowns of Insight are rare, so think carefully before deciding to upgrade Cyno's talents all the way. His burst and normal attack are the most important, so focus your materials on those two first.
Cyno talent materials total
Here's how that looks for one talent.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Admonition
- 6 Divining Scroll
- 6 Mudra of the Malefic General
- 21 Guide to Admonition
- 22 Sealed Scroll
- 31 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 38 Philosophies to Admonition
- 1,652,500 Mora
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.