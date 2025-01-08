A good Genshin Impact Citlali build has one thing at its center: elemental mastery. Citlali needs it more than any other stat, and the good thing about that is you can get a free 4-star catalyst that buffs elemental mastery – no fiddling with the weapons banner required. Citlali’s kit includes a passive buff that raises her damage by a hefty amount of her mastery, so stack as much of it on her as you can.

Our Genshin Impact Citlali build guide lays out her best weapons and Artifacts, and we’ve put some Citlali team recommendations in as well.

Genshin Impact Citlali build and teams

Genshin Impact Citlali weapons

Starcaller’s Watch is Citlali’s signature weapon, and it suits her support playstyle well. Starcaller’s Watch’s secondary stat increases the equipping character’s elemental mastery by 265 at max level, and its passive skill has two effects. The first raises the user’s elemental mastery by 100 outright, and the second increases the party’s damage by 28 percent when they’re protected by a shield the equipping character created. That effect happens once every 14 seconds. Citlali’s skill – which creates a shield and a source of Cryo application – has a 16-second cooldown timer, so that buff will basically trigger every time Citlali uses her skill.

Nahida’s signature, A Thousand Floating Dreams, is a strong second choice, if you have it and aren’t using it for Nahida. A Thousand Floating Dreams. Its secondary raises the user’s elemental mastery by the same amount, and its passive helps boost how much damage Citlali’s skill and ultimate deal. When the user’s party has the same elemental type as the user, elemental mastery increases by 32, and when the types are different, Citlali’s elemental damage increases by 10 percent. Both effects can stack up to three times. Citlali’s kit means you’ll probably not have other Cryo characters, but the damage increase does, at least, make her a more useful sub-DPS.

Sacrificial Fragments is the best 4-star weapon for Citlali, thanks to its hefty elemental mastery buff and its passive skill, which has a high chance of resetting the user’s skill cooldown timer. That’s handy for refreshing Citlali’s shield duration, but it also means she gets to fire off her Cryo projectiles more frequently.

Another useful – and free – 4-star choice is Mappa Mare. It also buffs the user’s elemental mastery, though by a lesser amount than Sacrificial Fragments, and it gives them an eight/16 percent elemental damage buff when their elemental skill hits a foe. Since you can forge Mappa Mare at a smith’s with the right materials, you can actually hit that high-end buff with comparative ease and without having to throw any Primogems at weapon banners.

Genshin Impact Citlali Artifacts

Citlali can make good use of a couple of Artifact sets, not just Cinder City, though that one’s handy as well.

Cinder City

Two-piece effect: Equipping character restores six energy when an ally triggers a Nightsoul Burst

Four-piece effect: All party members gain a 12 percent elemental damage bonus when the equipping character triggers a reaction related to their element. If the equipping character is in their Nightsoul Blessing state, the party gets an additional 28 percent elemental damage bonus for the elements involved in that reaction

Citlali’s burst deals an exceptional amount of damage after you unlock her final passive talent. Recovering more energy quickly is always a good thing for her, and the additional elemental damage bonus for the party is a welcome boost. This set does mean you have to include at least one additional Natlan character in your party, though.

Gilded Dreams is a strong alternative and one that works regardless of your party’s regional origin.

Two-piece effect: Increases elemental mastery by 80

Four-piece effect: Within eight seconds of triggering an elemental reaction, the equipping character gets a few buffs. Their attack increases by 14 percent for each party member whose element matches their own, and their mastery increases by 50 for every party member with a different elemental. These will count for up to three characters, and the effect can trigger when the equipping character is off-field

Citlali’s second passive talent reduces enemy Pyro and Hydro resistance when Citlali is involved in triggering a reaction involving either of those elements, and she doesn’t benefit from Cryo resonance. In other words, don’t put another Cryo on her team.

Genshin Impact Citlali stats

Citlali’s third passive increases her elemental burst damage by 1,200 percent of her elemental mastery. Her skill’s shield scales on elemental mastery, and her third passive also gives her skill’s damage a small boost based on elemental mastery. That’s really her only important stat, although she benefits from energy recharge as well.

Flower: HP

Feather: Attack

Sands: Energy recharge

Goblet: Elemental mastery

Circlet: Elemental mastery

Genshin Impact Citlali teams

The short version of this section is that Citlali works wonderfully on any team with a Pyro or Hydro main DPS, whether it’s a premium team with Neuvillette and Furina or one where you’re running Xiangling and Xingqiu. Running her with an Anemo character who can further reduce elemental resistances with the Viridescent Venerer set is an excellent idea as well.

She also works well as a general Cryo sub-DPS or support as well, thanks to her Cryo application and strong shield, but she only reduces enemy resistances to Pyro and Hydro.

Some possible team combinations include:

Citlali

Mavuika

Xilonen or Kazuha

Bennett

Mavuika is your main DPS in this setup, though if Citlali triggers the melt reaction, her high elemental mastery means you still see big damage numbers. Bennett is here to keep the party’s energy up and to give Mavuika some extra attack. Any Pyro main-DPS would do, though – Arlecchino, Lyney, even Diluc.

A Hydro version could be:

Citlali

Neuvillette

Furina

Xilonen or Kazuha

You could also swap Neuvillette out for Yelan, Mona, or any Hydro main-DPS, or use Mavuika or another Pyro for a mixed team.

Chasca is a potentially strong Anemo choice as well, since she has a high chance of loading Pyro or Hydro bullets in her enhanced skill. The downside there is that she might use a Cryo bullet instead, and there's no way to determine which element she'll use.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.