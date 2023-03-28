Genshin Impact Barbara materials for ascension and talents

Expect to see plenty of Mondstadt’s roofs while you're pocketing Genshin Impact Barbara materials.

Barbara uses a local specialty that only grows under the rooftops in the city. Leveling her up will also take you to northern Liyue for a unique fight against a watery foe.

If you're not sure the best way to use her, check out our Barbara build guide for some tips.

Genshin Impact Barbara materials

Barbara materials for ascension

Here's what you need to level up Barbara and reach new ascension milestones.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Philanemo Mushroom 20,000 40 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Philanemo Mushroom, 2 Cleansing Heart 40,000 50 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Philanemo Mushroom, 4 Cleansing Heart 60,000 60 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Philanemo Mushroom, 8 Cleansing Heart 80,000 70 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Philanemo Mushroom, 12 Cleansing Heart 100,000 80 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Philanemo Mushroom, 20 Cleansing Heart 120,000

Hydro gemstones come from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake normal bosses, and you might get some from the Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche weekly bosses. They may drop other elemental stones instead, though, so your best bets are the Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis.

Philanemo Mushrooms are a local speciality in Mondstadt that only grow under the eves of buildings in Mondstadt City and Springvale. Our Philanemo Mushroom locations guide points out their specific hiding places.

Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the Hilichurl mages that conjure storms and pillars with their staffs - not the ones with elemental shields. You'll find a few in Sumeru, but most of them call Liyue and Mondstadt home. Use the Bloom of Revelation challenges to raise your chances of encountering several Samachurl. You can also exchange Stardust for scrolls in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop

Ocean's Heart is a drop from the Oceanid boss in northern Liyue. You pass by its lair shortly after recruiting Barbara. Make sure to bring Electro, Cryo, and Geo, or possibly Dendro, along. It summons Hydro minions that take no damage from water.

Barbara ascension materials total

The grand total version of all that looks like this:

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

46 Ocean's Heart

168 Philanemo Mushroom

420,000 Mora

Barbara talent materials

Stock up on those curse scrolls. Barbara needs even more of them for her talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Freedom, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 Guide to Freedom, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 Guide to Freedom, 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 Guide to Freedom, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 Guide to Freedom, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Freedom, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Freedom, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Ring of Boreas 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Freedom, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Freedom, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Ring of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Freedom books come from the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and Ring of Boreas is a drop from the weekly Wolf of the North fight in Wolvendom. The wolf may drop more than one item type, but you can transmute them at an alchemy table and get the one you need.

Barbara talent materials totals

This is how much you'll need to fully level up one talent.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Freedom

6 Divining Scroll

6 Ring of Boreas

21 Guide to Freedom

22 Sealed Scroll

31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

38 Philosophies of Freedom

1,652,500 Mora

That's a lot of gathering, so we recommend just focusing on one or two talents to save time. Barbara's skill is her most important, so if you only max out one of them, let it be that one. Her burst is also useful, but since the cooldown timer is so long, it's not the most efficient skill.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.