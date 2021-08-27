Genshin Impact Bal build guide | The best Baal weapon, Artifacts, and more

The best Genshin Impact Baal build can make the Electro Archon really sparkle on any team.

Baal is a powerful addition to the Genshin roster, and she's flexible enough to excel even without her new five-star spear. There's even a strong F2P option that rivals her best paid build.

Genshin Impact Baal build guide | Is Baal DPS?

Baal is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact so far, with an attack stat that rivals Diluc and a base defense stat of 61. As a polearm wielder, she’s well suited to dealing fast attacks and heavy damage, but her true strength is as an Electro DPS character.

There is a catch, though. Baal’s true potential lies in her Elemental Burst, which relies on other party members using their Bursts to power it up by giving her Resolve. She won’t be the easiest character to use, but if you have the right setup, it’s well worth the effort.

Genshin Impact Baal build guide | The best Baal build

Depending on your play style, you can build Baal around her normal attacks or around her Burst. Her Burst build revolves around the new Engulfing Lightning spear, so it’s a more difficult one to recommend for most players.

Baal build guide | The best Baal weapon for DPS

If you’re not worried about Energy Recharge or Electro at all, Skyward Spine is the best choice for Baal. It’s the most powerful Polearm that increases both attack speed and critical hit rate, along with generating a small vortex that deals additional damage.

That gives you plenty of flexibility when choosing artifacts.

Baal build guide | The best Baal Artifacts for DPS

If you want to max out Baal’s damage potential, Bloodstained Chivalry is your best bet for Artifacts.

2-piece effect: increases all physical damage by 25%

4-piece effect” boosts charged attack damage by 50% and removes its stamina cost.

This set is difficult to come by, though, and Gladiator’s Finale is a suitable alternative that focuses on enhancing Baal’s normal attack power instead. The Berserker set is also a solid choice to mix in if you want to boost her critical hit chance.

Baal build guide | The best Baal weapon for Electro DPS

Engulfing Lightning is Baal’s ideal weapon and necessitates building her around Energy Recharge and Electro. It’s the second strongest polearm and increases the user’s attack by 28% of their Energy Recharge. Using an Elemental Burst increases Recharge by 30% for 12 seconds, and Engulfing Lightning’s secondary stat also boosts Recharge.

Baal build guide | The best Baal Artifacts for Electro DPS

The new Emblem of Severed Fate set from Yashiori Island’s Momji-Dyed Court Domain augments Baal’s Recharge even further.

2-piece effect: Energy Recharge +20%

4-piece effect: Increases Elemental Burst damage by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained in this way.

If you’re having difficulty piecing together the set, a blend of the 2-piece effect (or Scholar/Exile’s 2-piece effect) and Thundering Fury works. Its 2-piece bonus increases Electro damage by 15%.

Genshin Impact Baal build guide | The best Baal build for F2P

Baal’s F2P build blends aspects of her DPS and Electro build without you having to spend a single Primogem.

The best Baal weapon for F2P

For this one, we’re opting for the classic Prototype Starglitter. Its attack stat is just slightly lower than Engulfing Lightning, and the secondary stat boosts Recharge. Starglitter’s refinement skill — much easier to enhance since this is a forgeable weapon — increases normal and charged damage after using an Elemental Skill.

The best Baal Artifacts for F2P

For DPS, we recommend a mix of Thundering Fury and Bloodstained Chivalry to get the most out of both attack and Electro.

If you want to use her Burst more frequently, substitute either of those for Emblem of Severed Fate.

Genshin Impact Baal build guide | The best Baal party comp

You’ll want at least one Energy battery on the team to help each character pull off their Bursts and power up Baal. Kazuha and Diluc are ideal, though Sucrose and Bennett perform equally as well. Pyro is better if you can swing it, since Overload is often preferable to Swirl.

A strong Cryo character — Ayaka, for example — works well in tougher encounters, so Superconduct can reduce enemy defenses. Electro Traveler or another Electro character is also a must, since High Voltage helps with Energy Recharge.

