Tragic news for Genshin Impact players, Ayato Kamisato is not a horse

If you’ve been watching Genshin Impact twitter, you may have caught word of an upcoming character - specifically Ayato - being a horse. Seriously.I mean, in a fantasy world with oni, talking birds, dragons, and Paimon, it certainly wouldn’t be too weird right?

We’re sorry to inform you that this leak is totally fake, a joke blown up way out of proportion. In this article, we’ll break down the source of these hijinx, and how exactly it spread so fast across the community.

The Ayato horse leak originates with Twitter user Mushi sharing a screenshot of the Wangshen Funeral Parlor discord - a popular hub for Genshin Impact leaks. In this screenshot, Discord user abc69 is asked for some juicy info on Ayato Kamisato (a character we’ve seen mentioned in character stories but not actually seen in-game). In response, they said that Ayato is a horse, a clear joke surely meant to get a few laughs and little else.

This joke was then captured and posted on twitter by user Mushi (viewable below). This account was created literally yesterday, and has a tweet history filled with joke leaks. In spite of how obvious of a troll post this way, it of course got picked up by the community and circulated online.

Ayato might be part horse (subject to change)#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/0ztzzrAYXL — mushi (@adeptigxnyu) December 19, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Over the next few hours, this joke grew and grew into a leak that was genuinely believed by some Genshin Impact users, As a result, many of the bigger, more reputable leakers have come out to clarify that Ayato is in fact not a horse.

Ayato is not actually part horse — 46cba (@abc64fake) December 19, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The amount of people actually believing that Ayato is a horse is saying a lot for the Genshin community. — BLANK  (@genshinBLANK) December 20, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Due to the recent rumors about Ayato, I want to clarify that Ayato is indeed NOT a horse. — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) December 20, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It says a lot about the culture around Genshin Impact leaks (and how spot on they are most of the time) that something like this can circulate and be taken as fact by a portion of the playerbase. As funny as it is to see those out there publicly buying this gag, and the memes that have been created as a response, it does act as a reminder of the importance of checking your sources. Otherwise you might end up in an embarrassing situation as a result of some horsing around.

