It’s that time once again Genshin Impact fans, the Thousand Questions With Paimon event is back for the month of November, and with it a chance to net yourself an easy 150,000 mora. For those of you who haven’t taken part before, this event is a three-day quiz in which players must answer 10 Genshin Impact related questions correctly in order to earn the cash prize. Each correct answer provides 5,000 mora each, so be sure to get them all right!

These questions reset every day, so be sure to hop online now to complete the questions for November 19 before they change! It doesn’t take long at all to do this event, so it’s absolutely worth ticking off your daily to-do list. The only requirements to take part is that you’re at least adventure rank 10, so even players on the greener side should be able to earn a quick buck.

Genshin Impact Thousand Questions With Paimon - Anwers Cheat Sheet

But what if I know nothing about Genshin Impact? That could spell bad news, as the questions asked are random and taken from a pool of roughly 300 possible headscratchers. Thankfully, HoYoLab user SoraHoshina created a google doc with every question that could possibly come up as of Version 2.2. You can enter freely, and find your answers by searching up each question as they come.

If you’d like to take up the challenge honestly, go for it with the knowledge that even if you get a question wrong, you can retake the quiz to snatch up the rewards. Let the team at VG247 know below how you did, we promise not to judge if you cheated.

While you’re flexing your weeb knowledge, you might also want to check out some of the new features coming in Genshin Impacts version 2.3 update. In addition, there’s a new Wish System coming soon that is worth a look if there’s an older character you’ve had your eye on for a while.