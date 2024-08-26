Genshin Impact 5.0 release and maintenance times

The Genshin Impact 5.0 release times are almost here. In less than a day, you can expect Genshin to go offline while HoYoverse adds Natlan, a new set of Archon quests, and a whole lot more to the RPG, and as always, it’ll stay offline – and, ergo, unplayable – for several hours. HoYoverse only gives its times in UTC, a timezone most people don’t use as a reference, but we’ve broken down the Genshin Impact 5.0 maintenance times and release times below to make life easier.

Genshin Impact 5.0 maintenance time

HoYoverse is usually consistent with server maintenance times, and Genshin 5.0 maintenance is no different. Like with previous updates, you can expect Genshin to go offline at 6 a.m. UTC+8. Here’s what that looks like.

August 27, 2024:

3 p.m. PT

5 p.m. CT

6 p.m. ET

11 p.m. BST

August 28, 2024:

12 a.m. CET

3:30 a.m. IST

6 a.m. CST

7 a.m. JST

8 a.m. AEST

10 a.m. NZST

Genshin Impact 5.0 release time

Genshin maintenance usually lasts about five hours, barring any unforeseen issues that pop up as HoYoverse works its magic behind the scenes (and if there are any, you get extra Primogems, so it's not all bad). That means Genshin should come back online at:

August 27, 2024

8 p.m. PT

10 p.m. CT

11 p.m. ET

August 28, 2024

4 a.m. BST

5 a.m. CEST

8:30 a.m. IST

11 a.m. CST

12 p.m. KST/JST

1 p.m. AEST

3 p.m. NZST

What to expect from Genshin Impact 5.0

We’ve outlined everything you can look forward to in Natlan’s debut in our Genshin 5.0 roundup, but if it’s characters you’re after, head over to our Genshin Impact 5.0 banners explainer.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.