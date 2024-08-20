Genshin Impact 5.0 banners: Introducing Mualani, Kachina, and Kinich

Genshin Impact 5.0 banners – First phase

The first round of Natlan banners goes live on August 28, 2024, with two new characters – a 5-star and a 4-star. It also sees the return of Kaedehara Kazuha, one of the best characters for exploration thanks to his little updraft skill, though how necessary that might be in the land of helpful dinosaurs remains to be seen.

Mualani – 5-star, Hydro, Catalyst

Kachina – 4-star, Geo, Polearm

Kaedehara Kazuha – 5-star, Sword, Anemo

As always, HoYoverse hasn’t said which other, existing 4-star characters will run alongside this lot.

The Natlan bunch has some special skills unique to the region. Each can summon a Saurian of some description to help with exploration. Kachina has a Twirly-Whirly, a twee little thing that helps you scale cliffs with ease, and Mualani has a Sharky Surfboard, which is what it says on the box (a surfboard that looks like a shark).

You can also expect the Epitome Invocation weapon banner to feature Mualani’s signature catalyst, a piece that increases normal attack damage and gets a buff from the Vaporize reaction, and Kazhua’s Freedom-Sworn Sword.

Genshin Impact 5.0 banners – Second phase

Round two starts on September 18, 2024, and introduces just one new character: Kinich, the Dendro hunter, and his sassy little pixel monster Ajaw. Raiden Shogun also makes a surprise appearance, shaking up the usual pattern that sees her return in the x.3 patch.

Kinich – 5-star, Claymore, Dendro

Raiden Shogun – 5-star, Polearm, Electro

Kinich brings Ajaw out to spew fire when he needs some backup, so it sounds like his Saurian doesn’t have the same traversal benefits as the other two new characters’. Raiden Shogun might be from way back in the Genshin 2.0 patch series, but she’s still one of the game’s best, with an excellent set of party energy buffs and a powerful elemental burst.

Her Engulfing Lightning polearm will run on the second Epitome Invocation weapon banner, along with Kinich’s Fang of the Mountain King, a claymore that powers up his elemental skill when Burning and Burgeon reactions happen nearby.

No word yet on which 4-stars may run with Kinich, but some speculate we might see Chevreuse again, thanks to her Pyro application – good for Kinich – and buffs that come from the Overload reaction that Raiden Shogun can easily help cause.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.