Genshin Impact 3.7 release date, update time and Banners

Genshin Impact 3.7 is out this week, with HoYoverse gearing up to launch new Banners, events and fresh story content for its hugely popular free-to-play game.

The patch, which is officially titled Duel! The Summoners' Summit, doesn't have any brand new 5 star characters in it - but it will see the launch of Kirara, a cute new four star character who looks like she'll be a lot of fun to play, judging by her teaser trailer.

If you can't wait for Genshin Impact 3.7 we've rounded up everything you need to know, including details on the release date, update time, Banners and what to expect from the latest patch.

Genshin Impact 3.7 release date and launch time

The Genshin Impact 3.7 release date and time is 4am BST on Wednesday, 24 May 2023.

The news was announced by the official Genshin Impact Twitter, who said version 3.7 will launch after a period of server downtime that is estimated to take five hours.

If you're based in different timezones then here's when Genshin Impact 3.7 should go live for you:

US : 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT (May 23rd)

: 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT (May 23rd) UK : 4am BST (May 24th)

: 4am BST (May 24th) Europe : 5am CEST (May 24th)

: 5am CEST (May 24th) Japan : 12pm JST (May 24th)

: 12pm JST (May 24th) Australia: 1pm AEST (May 24th)

Maintenance for Genshin Impact updates often ends earlier than expected, so you may want to jump in a bit before the times listed above if you want to play 3.7 as soon as possible.

What's new in Genshin Impact version 3.7?

Perhaps the most exciting new addition to Genshin Impact version 3.7 are a new selection of character banners. these provided boosted drop rates for the following characters:

Tapestry of Golden Flames character banner

Yoimiya - five-star Pyro bow user

Kirara - four-star Dendro sword user

- four-star Dendro sword user Yunjin - four-star Geo sword user

Chongyun - four-star Cryo claymore user

Everbloom Violet character banner

Yae Miko - five-star Electro catalyst user

Kirara - four-star Dendro sword user

- four-star Dendro sword user Yunjin - four-star Geo sword user

Chongyun - four-star Cryo claymore user

You can also expect a Yoimiya story mission to be added to the game with version 3.7, a Kaveh hangout event, two new TCG modes and over 60 new cards for the minigame. So a decent chunk of content for you to dive into.

King of Invokations Grand Prix - a Genshin TCG event quest which has you traveling around the world and taking part in tense duels. Get your game on and give it a go for Primo Gems and other sick rewards.

- a Genshin TCG event quest which has you traveling around the world and taking part in tense duels. Get your game on and give it a go for Primo Gems and other sick rewards. A Tour of Wonders - A series of time trails across the world map that'll have your dashing and gliding to set destinations for a series of rewards.

- A series of time trails across the world map that'll have your dashing and gliding to set destinations for a series of rewards. Zero Hour Invokation - a limited TCG draft event which has you re-create fresh decks to play.

- a limited TCG draft event which has you re-create fresh decks to play. Evermotion Mechanical Painting - A selection of puzzles where you must line up cogs in order to get a mechanism working. Returning event, but with added difficulty.

- A selection of puzzles where you must line up cogs in order to get a mechanism working. Returning event, but with added difficulty. Heart of the Dice - A combat trail where you can expense dice for powerful mid-combat abilities.

- A combat trail where you can expense dice for powerful mid-combat abilities. Divine Ingenuity Collector's Chapter - A domain building event where you must construct stages to collect coins and engage in some combat.

- A domain building event where you must construct stages to collect coins and engage in some combat. Feast of the Departed Warriors - It's a boss rush event! Take on a series of past bosses for valuable rewards!

There's also a selection of limited events coming to version 3.7 of Genshin Impact. These include:

