Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream start time and date

It's that time once again Travelers! HoYoverse has announced a brand new Genshin Impact livestream that will reveal more about the upcoming version 3.7 update, which will be rolling out soon on iOS, Android, PC and PlayStation.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream is happening this weekend, and will take a deep dive into the free-to-play game's next big patch which is titled "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!" Besides revealing the next Banner and what fans can expect from the new update, the stream will also dish out redemption codes for free Primogems.

If you want to tune in, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the next Genshin Impact Special Program. We've got the confirmed stream date, start times for different regions around the world and details on how to watch the Genshin Impact 3.7 stream live, and when a replay will be available.

What date and time is the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream

It has been confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream is Saturday 13th May 2023 at 1PM BST. For the rest of the world that's:

5am PDT

8am EDT

1pm BST

2pm CEST

9pm JST

10pm AEST

How to watch the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program

The Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream will broadcast first on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. If you can't tune in when it's live a full replay will be available an hour later on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream

HoYoverse has teased the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream will reveal "juicy details about new game content and developments" for the next big update.

Past livestreams have revealed new characters heading to Genshin Impact, confirmed the Banner schedule and also showcased new missions and limited-time events. One big draw of these livestreams is also the new redemption codes that get announced.

Three 24 hour Primogems codes get revealed during these streams, so expect these to pop up along with any other surprises coming in version 3.7. New codes that are announced in this weekend's stream will be added to our Genshin Impact codes page.

New codes that are announced in this weekend's stream will be added to our Genshin Impact codes page.

