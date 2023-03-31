Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream start time and date

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream has been announced, with HoYoverse revealing the release time and date for its next big broadcast. The eagerly anticipated livestream will run through what fans can expect from the game's next big update, which has been dubbed A Parade of Providence.

The stream will also reveal what character banners are inbound with Genshin Impact 3.6 and dish out a bunch of free Primogems. If you want to tune in then we've rounded up everything you need to know about the livestream. We've got details on the start time and date for the Special Program, where you can watch it live and how to watch a replay.

What time is the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream has a start of 1pm BST on Friday 31 March 2023. In other regions that's:

5am PDT

8am EDT

1pm BST

2pm CEST

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will be broadcast first on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. An hour after it premieres a replay will be available on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

HoYoverse has confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream "will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.6", as well as a bunch of new codes.

In the past, these livestreams have always shown off new characters coming with the update and their character banners, new story missions being added with the update, limited-time updates that we can expect, and three 24 hour primogem codes. So expect those to show up in addition to any surprises unique to version 3.6.

