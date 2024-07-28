Gearbox head Randy Pitchford can't say anything about a new Borderlands yet, but promises "we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it"

There hasn't been a new main series Borderlands game in quite a while, but Gearbox head Randy Pitchford is confident fans will be "very, very happy" with the next one.

It was only in 2022 when we last entered the world of Borderlands with New Tales from the Borderlands, and of course there was the spinoff Tiny Tina's Wonderlands too with a more fantasy take on the series' classic shooting and looting gameplay. But in terms of the main series, there hasn't been a new game since 2019's Borderlands 3, a whole five years ago. So that raises the question of where a hypothetical Borderlands 4 might be? It was mentioned last year on a developer's LinkedIn, but there hasn't been an official announcement in any capacity.

Now, in a recent interview with GamesRadar, Gearbox head Randy Pitchford shared that fans won't have to wait all that long until they announce whatever's next for the world of Borderlands. "I haven't been perfect at hiding the fact that we're working on many things, and that we're working on big things," Pitchford said. "I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it."

Pitchford also teased that an announcement about a follow-up to the upcoming Borderlands film could arrive "before the end of the year. We'll see. Maybe sooner." He went on to say "I have the biggest and best team that I've ever had working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us - so I'm very, very thrilled. I can't wait to talk about it! I wish I could just gush right now because we've got so much to say!"

Those of you that loved Tiny Tina's Wonderlands also likely have something to look forward to too, with Pitchford explaining that Gearbox had "a bigger result with the first Wonderlands game than we did with the first Borderlands game, so that's something we can build on. I love fantasy. That's why we did the original Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, because I love fantasy so much. So many of us at Gearbox love fantasy, and it gives us that kind of place to to mess around with that in the context of the Borderlands themes and universe. I think it's reasonable for our fans to expect more there."

Up next for Borderlands is obviously the film, which is due out in a couple of weeks, August 8 in the UK, August 9 in the US.