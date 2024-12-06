There's a Borderlands 4 trailer coming soon, and how do we know? Because Gearbox's CEO said so, even though he apparently wasn't meant to

There is definitely, absolutely, 100% a new trailer for Borderlands 4 on the way, we're just not meant to know about it technically.

Look, we all make mistakes, but when you're the CEO of a company you'd think that you'd be more cautious about making them. Then again, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has never been known to be anything but himself, and yesterday he shared word that a new trailer for Borderlands 4 is on the way! "Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it's badass af," Pitchford wrote on his personal Twitter account, seemingly without a shred of irony. "I'm not supposed to talk about it yet, but idfaf. I'M FREAKING OUT, yo." Someone later asked him to drop a thumbnail, with the CEO responding with a GIF from the end of the first teaser trailer saying "First frames of trailer are last frames of teaser. Yes, I'm a troll and a tease. Deal with it."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, as Pitchford notes himself, he wasn't supposed to share that there's a trailer coming at all! Why did he do it? Literally only he knows! But he also pointed out in another reply that he didn't want to "s**t on the publishing and the comms team," because they are "pros and know what they are doing and my nonsense can mess up plans and deals and s**t." I guess he only realised this post-posting, considering he did just kind of share word of the imminent trailer, but what are you gonna do! Well, if you work at Gearbox, seemingly tell Pitchford off.

Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it’s badass af. Latest render is knocking me out. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet, but idgaf. I’M FREAKING OUT, yo. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 5, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"So… my phone is blowing up," the CEO wrote in a later tweet. "I guess I wasn't supposed to share that we have a trailer coming. My bad. Sorry. Not sorry." In a follow-up tweet he also noted that "what's done is done, so… not deleting. If you don't hear from me in a week, please call 911." Sure, Randy, whatever!

Considering there's not much of the year left, we can probably safely assume this trailer will be appearing at The Game Awards next week, which isn't very far away now as that'll kick off December 12, 7:30pm ET.