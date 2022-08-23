Gamescom Opening Night Live — When, how, and why you should watch it!

Tonight is Gamescom Opening Night Live — a massive event in the world of video game industry reveals, trailers, updates, and surprises. It’ll inject some much-needed excitement with more than 30+ games present over a roughly two-hour show, including Sonic Frontiers and far more.

But when is the Gamescom livestream? Where do you watch it? This short guide will give you all the details so you can watch the Gamescom livestream in UK, US, and EU time zones.

Gamescom 2022 actually has its own trailer believe it or not — check it out!

When is the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream?

Gamescom Opening Night Live is taking place at 11AM PDT / 2PM EDT / 8PM CEST / 7pm BST on August 23rd. The show is set to last roughly two hours according to host and Dorito pope Geoff Keighley on Twitter, so prep some dinner or snacks ahead of time.

Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live?

A bit more of The Callisto Protocol please!

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live on Youtube and Twitch via the official Gamescom channels. In addition, co-streaming is allowed so you’re bound to see plenty of industry-savvy influencers commentating on it.

What will be shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live?

We know for sure that over 30 games will be present at Gamescom Opening Night Live, including Sonic Frontiers which had its release date leaked via an accidentally published trailer earlier in the day. That being said, there’s still plenty to look forward to for those invested in the medium as teased by Geoff on Twitter (see below).

Here are some of the games scheduled to appear during #gamescom Opening Night Live today at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/QqFH5oKP99 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Taking a moment to inject some personal opinion into this cheeky lil' guide, I cannot wait to see more of The Callisto Protocol. Since its announcement, I've been a tad desperate for some sci-fi horror ultra-violence. However, High On Life tickles me quite a bit I must admit, and with its recent delay, I'll take any update on the title I can get.

That wraps up our short guide for watching Gamescom Opening Night Live! Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments below!