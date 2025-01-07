Game Pass's wave one January line-up disappointingly offers just one new game for Game Pass Ultimate console users

Microsoft has announced the first wave of January Game Pass line-up, kicking off the new year with a selection of new titles for subscribers to check out. Though, if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber playing on Xbox, you're only getting one new game.

That game, EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S), is coming on January 14 to the Xbox Series X|S. So is Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC), but that's been on the service before and is making a return. Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S), My Time at Sandrock (Console), Rolling Hills - Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X/S), and Rolling Hills (Console) are all now playable by Game Pass Standard players. Meanwhile Diablo is just coming to the PC Game Pass. This means those paying the most for the sub are getting one new game on consoles.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, obviously, that doesn't seem great. It's worth mentioning that this is just the first wave of games this month, more will be coming in the coming weeks. But as far as value-for-money goes, it's not exactly a great selection for those forking out the big bucks. Especially if they aren't a fan of sports games! Now, games like My Time at Sandrock might be cool, but it's entirely possible that Ultimate subscribers have played it before.

As a reminder, Microsoft increased the price of Game Pass Ultimate a little while ago to $19.99 from $16.99. This didn't go down especially well as you can imagine, but even so Game Pass has proven a good value for money on months when some absolute scorchers pop up on the monthly game line-up. This month, judging from this first wave, isn't looking like one of those.

If you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, what do you think about this? Let us know below!