If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now spread the joy of gaming with five friends

Invite your friends to play, on Microsoft.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Microsoft has announced a new friend referral program that allows you to invite up to five pals to give Game Pass a try.

The Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral offer lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members give five pals a free, 14-day PC Game Pass trial.

Xbox Game Pass - love what you discover.

Invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the free trial.

You can find Friend Referral invitations on the Game Pass Home screen in the Xbox App on Windows. Then, click the Give PC Game Pass button to share - or click here to send invites through the Xbox website.

The free trial comes with all the benefits of PC Game Pass, including new titles from Xbox Game Studios on day one, an EA Play membership, and some of the biggest PC and mobile games on PC from Riot Games.

They just need to link their Riot Games account and Xbox profile to unlock Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

Now, there's no reason to go it alone. Send out some invites today.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

