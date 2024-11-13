Game of Thrones has only proven itself successful with one spinoff so far, but now HBO is trying its hand at the big screen with a movie

HBO clearly has no intention to slow its roll on Game of Thrones projects, as now a film is apparently in the works.

Ever since Game of Thrones ended back in 2019, HBO has been looking for ways to build upon its success with various spinoffs, but so far the only one it's managed to get off the ground is House of the Dragon. That one has been very successful, but there have been a couple of projects canned over the years too, like that Jon Snow show, and another cancelled prequel. There is another prequel on the way, though, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but after earlier reports of a Game of Thrones movie being in development, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys has now confirmed that there is one on the way.

Speaking to a group of reporters (via Entertainment Weekly), Bloys said, "When we announce at HBO we're developing this story or that story, keep in mind it's developing. We've got two shows at the moment, including Game of Thrones. I think the movie is the same idea. They'll develop an idea, we'll see if it's good. We'll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. That's the point of development: you see, is there a story that's worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun." Essentially, one is in the works, but like those other two cancelled shows, there's no guarantees this one will actually happen.

Bloys continued on to say that he doesn't "necessarily look at it from an investment point of view, just like, would it be a fun, big movie? I think there's potential for that." But he did also note that "it's very early in the process." I guess we'll just have to wait and see if it makes it past those early stages!